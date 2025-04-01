A new cruise brand, Ancaster Cruise Lines, has announced a lineup of shore excursions linking historic landmarks across the Great Lakes region to decades of government secrecy, alien encounters, and hidden technology suppressed by the military-industrial complex.

“Through our extensive network of contacts, we’ve curated excursions that expose the heart of this region’s suppressed history,” said Ian Carbadder, Ancaster Cruise Lines’ chairman and former military intelligence analyst. “From historic sites to incredible eyewitness experiences, our Great Lakes cruises should have something for every seeker of truth.”

Excursion Highlights: Alien Tech and Government Cover-ups

Cleveland – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Artifacts from The Beatles, David Bowie, and Prince are displayed, artists who allegedly received otherworldly inspiration and may have been silenced for revealing too much. Fortean researchers will lead discussions on how the CIA, through the MK-ULTRA program, used rock music to implant subliminal messages. Detroit – The Henry Ford Experience: Officially billed as a museum tour, this visit will shine a light on suppressed Tesla technologies and their connection to the Majestic-12 intelligence group. The exhibit includes the infamous “Monarch Greyhound”— a bus which some claim was an early test site for Project Blue Beam’s holographic technology. The museum’s collection of presidential limousines is also of interest, given theories that several U.S. leaders were aware of — or perhaps replaced by — human-alien hybrids.



Sault Ste. Marie – The Soo Locks Mystery: Officially a historic engineering marvel, the Soo Locks are believed by some to be a gateway for submerged alien craft traveling beneath the Great Lakes. The tour will visit the Museum Ship Valley Camp, where strange metallic debris, believed to be from the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, has been stored away from public view. The ship’s demise is widely suspected to have involved an encounter with unidentified submerged objects (USOs), a theory investigated by researchers Jay Gourley, Greg Warwick, and Vic Kristol. Mackinac Island – Carriage Ride to the Unknown: Why are automobiles banned on Mackinac Island? Some say it’s for “historical charm,” but insiders suggest the ban was enacted to prevent detection of electromagnetic disturbances caused by an underground alien base. A horse-drawn carriage ride through the island will take guests past locations where multiple abductees have reported missing time incidents, as well as historic buildings, like the Grand Hotel, said to be linked by secret tunnels to a submerged UFO facility in Lake Huron. Bottles of fluoridated and ionized water for neurological protection will be available upon request. Green Bay – Lambeau Field’s Underground Bunkers: Sports fans think of this as the home of the Packers, but researchers suggest it was built over an ancient network of tunnels later used by secretive government agencies to house weather-affecting technologies. A behind-the-scenes tour will take passengers through the Player’s Tunnel. Guests will visit the Packers Hall of Fame, which contains artifacts allegedly linked to an MK-ULTRA subproject aimed at manipulating mass consciousness through televised sports.



Milwaukee – Harley-Davidson and the Occult Connection: The Harley-Davidson Museum claims to be about motorcycles, but insiders know it houses artifacts linked to early 20th-century government experiments with advanced propulsion. The infamous “Serial Number One” bike was reportedly fitted with classified anti-gravity technology by scientists from Jack Parsons’ “Babalon Working” laboratory before being hidden in plain sight.



Onboard Enrichment: Military Whistleblowers Speak Out

Replacing the standard historical enrichment program, Ancaster Cruise Lines will feature daily onboard briefings from Fortean researchers and former military intelligence officers. Special guests will include retired operatives who claim to have worked with Richard Doty in psychological warfare programs, as well as researchers analyzing the impact of disinformation campaigns on UFO disclosure.

New Ship Initiations

The line’s first ship, Ancaster Quesent, will be christened in Tobermory on May 3, an event timed to coincide with a seasonal surge in anomalous energy in the area. The ship will then embark on a 10-day voyage to Chicago, passing directly over sites where pilots have reported UFO sightings and researchers have isolated tell-tale signs of weather-control technology. Ancaster Quabal will be christened at Port Burwell on June 11 before setting sail across all five Great Lakes — passing through the reputed “Great Lakes Triangle” three times. Ships lost in the area under strange circumstances number at least 100, including Eliza Quinlan (1883), Bavaria (1889), George A. Marsh (1917), and Star of Suez (1964). When each ship makes first contact with Chicago, festivities will include a Grant Park picnic brunch, where attendees and guest lecturers will debate whether certain public figures have been replaced by shape-shifting entities.

Ancaster Cruise Lines’ all-inclusive packages feature accommodations with “unobstructed water views” (a possible code for surveillance-free rooms), gourmet cuisine, unlimited beverages, and high-speed Wi-Fi with restricted access to certain government websites. Both Quesent and Quabal will feature onboard expedition-style “marinas” with plexiglass-bottomed inflatables for open-water excursions over famous shipwrecks and other underwater mysteries.

Passengers booking select Tobermory-Chicago or Chicago-Tobermory departures before April 30 will receive a $523 shore excursion credit — rumored to be part of a hush fund used to keep certain revelations quiet.

Those interested in joining the search for the truth are encouraged to book before Ancaster Cruise Lines is forced to scrub these excursions from its itinerary under pressure from unnamed agencies.