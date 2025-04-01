Featured

Breaking News: First-Ever Cruise Ship Launched into Space!

by Porthole Cruise & Travel
by Porthole Cruise & Travel

History has been made today as the world’s first-ever spacefaring cruise ship, Celestial Voyager, was successfully launched into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center. This groundbreaking achievement, a joint venture between Galactic Cruises and leading aerospace engineers, marks the dawn of an entirely new era in luxury travel.

The Celestial Voyager, a futuristic vessel designed to offer interstellar voyages, boasts a zero-gravity spa, panoramic space observatory, and gourmet dining featuring the first Michelin-starred restaurant in space. With accommodations for 500 lucky passengers, this cruise promises an out-of-this-world experience—literally!

“We’ve always said the sky is the limit, but now we’re proving that’s not the case,” said Captain Stella Nova, the ship’s commanding officer. “Our guests will enjoy a cosmic journey unlike anything seen before.”

The maiden voyage, dubbed The Milky Way Expedition, will orbit Earth for seven days before heading toward the Moon for a close flyby. Early reports suggest tickets sold out in under two minutes, with eager travelers paying upwards of $5 million per suite.

For those who missed out, Galactic Cruises has already announced plans for a second ship, Starbound Odyssey, set to launch next year. Until then, keep dreaming of the final frontier—space tourism is officially here!

Happy April Fools’ Day!

You may also like

Windstar Cruises Announces 2nd Solar Eclipse Cruise

Aliens on the Great Lakes? Ancaster Cruise Lines...

A PERFECT PAIRING: Artistry II and Bordeaux

MSC Cruises Unveils Retail Options on MSC World...

Brightline and Loews Hotels Launch Special Offer in...

Holland America Line Launches 2025 Alaska Season

Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter Set Sail from...

MSC Cruises Celebrates Milestones for Three World Class...

Seven Seas Prestige’s Keel Laying Ceremony

Holland America Line Expands Single Barrel Whiskey Program...

Porthole Cruise and Travel is your one-stop shop for all things cruise-related. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser, a seasoned traveler, or an industry professional, our mission is to inspire and inform by bringing you the best in cruising and travel.

More About Us

Sign up for our newsletter

Facebook Linkedin Instagram Youtube X-twitter

©2025 Porthole Cruise and Travel – All Rights Reserved.

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.