Windstar Cruises Announces 2nd Solar Eclipse Cruise

Windstar Cruises is providing another chance to view a total solar eclipse from a yacht at sea during sunset, following the success of a previous eclipse cruise. They have announced a second eclipse cruise for August 2026 aboard Wind Spirit, which accommodates 148 guests.

Setting sail from Rome on August 6, 2026, the seven-night Mediterranean Sunset Eclipse cruise includes stops in Bastia and Calvi, Corsica; Alghero, Sardinia; and Mahon, Menorca, along with two days at sea. On August 12, the yacht will position itself north of Mallorca for an unobstructed view of the eclipse, weather permitting. Guests will enjoy an onboard watch party and receive eclipse glasses. The cruise concludes in Barcelona on August 13.

The path of totality for the 2026 solar eclipse will cross Spain and Portugal, lasting two minutes and 18 seconds. At 8:30 PM, the sun will be just above the horizon in Mallorca when the moon fully covers it, making a ship at sea the perfect vantage point.

“Eclipse cruises are popular because ships at sea can position for clear views,” said Jess Peterson, Windstar’s director of destination experiences and itinerary planning. “Our first cruise to coincide with the 2026 eclipse in Iceland sold out quickly. We then looked at our deployment plans to see what other ships we had nearby the path of totality and the Wind Spirit made sense.”

RELATED: Sea Island & The Broadmoor Launch Honeymoon with Windstar Cruises

Before the eclipse, guests aboard Wind Spirit will visit four ports across three Mediterranean islands:

Bastia, Corsica : This lively town features historical neighborhoods, 18th-century buildings, a central market, a citadel, and Jardin Romieu gardens.

Calvi, Corsica : A popular vacation spot, Calvi is surrounded by fortified walls and overlooks the bay. Guests can enjoy the beach, tour local vineyards, explore the countryside, and visit historic streets, including the home of Christopher Columbus.

Alghero, Sardinia : Known as “little Barcelona,” this small-ship exclusive destination has an old town with ancient walls, shops, and restaurants. Scenic beaches and Neptune’s Grotto, a sea cave, are highlights.

Mahon, Menorca: Famous for one of the longest natural harbors in the world, Mahon features white sand beaches and opportunities to explore historic churches, palaces, archaeological sites from the Talayotic culture, and Sant Patrici Farm, known for its local cheese.

Windstar Cruises is celebrating 40 years of yacht-style cruising and is expanding its fleet with the all-suite Star Seeker, a 224-guest yacht set to launch in December 2025. It will be followed by the sister ship Star Explorer in December 2026. These vessels will join the Star Class fleet, which includes five upscale yachts and three Wind Class sailing yachts, accommodating between 148 and 342 guests. Star Seeker will be christened in Miami on January 15, 2026.

Will you be joining Windstar Cruises for their solar eclipse cruise? Let us know in the comments!