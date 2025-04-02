Tropic Air Rescue: Elevating Emergency Medical Services in the Bahamas

The Bahamas is known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant culture. However, the region has a significant gap in effective emergency medical services. To address this need, Tropic Air, a trusted name in aviation since 1993, established Tropic Air Rescue.

This specialized service is a Concierge Membership-based critical care air ambulance program that operates Sikorsky S-76 helicopters and employs certified critical care paramedics and nurses. Tropic Air Rescue focuses on medical emergencies, removing service delivery obstacles and enhancing patient outcomes while ensuring quality care is accessible when needed.

History of Tropic Air

Tropic Air has operated since 1993, when Tropic Air Charters Inc. was established as a leading fixed-wing air carrier in Florida and the Bahamas. In 2021, Anthony Marinello, a former New Jersey State Trooper and experienced helicopter pilot, recognized the region’s lack of emergency evacuation services. After 28 years of service, including 21 years as a helicopter pilot, he purchased Tropic Air Charters to improve medical response capabilities across the islands.

“Prior to the establishment of this service in 2024, there was no dedicated helicopter ambulance program in the Bahamas, which comprises approximately 700 islands,” said Marinello. “We have the capability to access any location and provide assistance to anyone, without exception. While many cruise lines operate private islands for their guests, they lacked helicopter services—apart from those provided by the U.S. Coast Guard. Recognizing a significant gap in the system, I am committed to filling this void and enhancing emergency response capabilities across the region.”

The Launch of Tropic Air Rescue

In 2023, Tropic Air Rescue was officially launched, becoming the first FAA Certified Helicopter Air Ambulance focused explicitly on the Bahamas. The service is designed to provide critical medical care through a membership program covering Florida and the Bahamas.

With the acquisition of two Sikorsky S-76B helicopters, known for their reliability and medical capabilities, Tropic Air Rescue is equipped to respond to emergencies effectively.

What Services Do They Offer?

Tropic Air Rescue focuses on emergency medical transport and patient care.

Emergency Air Evacuation: In a medical emergency, members can promptly arrange helicopter transport to the nearest medical facility.

Critical Care Transport: Patients receive care from certified critical care paramedics and nurses during the flight, ensuring continuous monitoring and support.

Coverage Area: The service covers Florida and the Bahamas, offering peace of mind to residents and visitors.

Improved Patient Outcomes: Tropic Air Rescue prioritizes getting patients the care they need quickly by reducing barriers to timely emergency response.

Safety and Care at the Core

Safety is a priority at Tropic Air Rescue. The entire team is committed to planning and preparation for every mission, ensuring the safety of both patients and crew members.

All staff members take pride in their work and strive for excellence. This commitment fosters a culture of strong leadership within the organization, improving the responsiveness and effectiveness of their services.

Mr. Marinello finalized by saying, “We maintain a constant state of readiness, 24/7, dedicated to providing exceptional service. This level of operational capability entails considerable investment in aircraft and personnel. Our approach is unprecedented, and I have determined that a membership model best supports our mission. As a private entity, we are not a government agency. When assistance is needed, we respond immediately and follow up with billing afterward. Your safety and well-being are our top priorities.'”

If you’re interested in learning more or considering a membership, Tropic Air Rescue invites you to explore how it can be an essential part of your emergency medical preparedness.