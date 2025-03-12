Experience a Taste of Glamour at Sea with Celebrity’s Love Line Premium Liquors Collection

As the cruise industry evolves, Princess Cruises is setting a new standard with its innovative beverage offerings. The introduction of the Love Line Premium Liquors Collection allows guests to savor cocktails inspired by some of the world’s most renowned celebrities while enjoying their ships’ luxurious surroundings. This exciting initiative enhances the onboard experience and adds a touch of glamour to cruising.

Celebrity-Inspired Offerings

The Love Line Premium Liquors Collection debuted with Sun Princess, showcasing a remarkable lineup of spirits crafted by celebrated personalities. Some standout offerings include:

Pantalones Organic Tequila by Matthew McConaughey is known for its smooth finish.

Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber offers a rich and flavorful experience.

MEILI Vodka is crafted by Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson, featuring a silky texture and vibrant flavors from Montana.

Betty Booze and Betty Buzz by Blake Lively provides refreshing non-alcoholic options.

Melorosa Wines by Jason Aldean features Sauvignon Blanc and Red Blend selections.

Love Prosecco, by artist Romeo Britto, is perfect for any celebration.

Kylie Minogue’s No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé is a delightful option for those who prefer non-alcoholic beverages.

This diverse collection allows guests to indulge in a variety of flavors, catering to different preferences and palates.

“The Love Line Collection is a natural extension of the elegance and sophistication found throughout our Princess ships and makes every sip a journey worth savoring,” said Sami Kohen, Vice President of Food and Beverage at Princess Cruises.

Signature Cocktails to Enjoy

Princess Cruises has collaborated with renowned mixologist Rob Floyd to complement these premium spirits to create a selection of signature cocktails that elevate the onboard experience. Here are a few must-try cocktails:

Filthy Molly: A robust mix of Sláinte Irish Whiskey and Filthy Bloody Mary Mix, garnished with olives, perfect for brunch or a refreshing pick-me-up. Passion of the Irish: A vibrant cocktail combining Sláinte Irish Whiskey, passion fruit puree, and a splash of soda for a refreshing twist. Pants on Fire: A bold mix of Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice, and Campari, delivering a unique kick. Sea Legs: A refreshing blend of Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, grapefruit juice, and soda, making it an ideal choice for warm days by the pool.

These cocktails are served across the entire Princess Cruises fleet, ensuring that all guests can enjoy this exclusive experience.

The Love Line Premium Liquors Collection on Princess Cruises combines the allure of celebrity with the art of mixology, creating an unforgettable beverage experience at sea. Guests can choose from a variety of drink packages, including Princess Premier and Princess Plus, to enjoy these exquisite offerings. Whether you’re relaxing by the pool or attending a lively evening event, this collection offers a chance to indulge in a true taste of glamour while cruising the seas.

Embark on your next adventure with Princess Cruises, and elevate your vacation experience with these exceptional celebrity-inspired cocktails.