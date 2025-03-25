Oceania Cruises’ Riviera to Debut in the South Pacific

Oceania Cruises is launching its Riviera for its first season in Australia and New Zealand!

Riviera will offer exclusive culinary-focused itineraries, allowing guests to explore local food through small-group shore excursions to markets, rice fields, and truffle farms, featuring Australia’s seafood and New Zealand’s lamb.

RIVIERA‘S ITINERARIES

The 2026 season runs from November 2025 to March 2026, with 14 to 35 days of itineraries and departures from various ports. Highlights include Mystery Island in Vanuatu, Dunedin in New Zealand, and Sydney. Guests can choose from hundreds of excursions, including chef-led Culinary Discovery Tours™ and experiences with local fishermen and farmers.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Riviera to Australia and New Zealand for the first time,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer, Oceania Cruises. “This new chapter reflects our commitment to offering exceptional, immersive experiences that celebrate the region’s diverse cultures and breathtaking landscapes. Riviera’s voyages will offer travelers an unmatched opportunity to savor the finest local cuisine while exploring some of the world’s most iconic destinations in unparalleled comfort and style.”

A FOOD LOVER’S DREAM

Riviera features The Culinary Center, a state-of-the-art cooking school at sea offering hands-on classes inspired by regional flavors. This year’s highlight is the “Down Under Abundance” class, showcasing Australia’s and New Zealand’s rich ingredients. Developed with local chefs, it highlights the freshest offerings from the sea, mountains, and vineyards.

Riviera presents a variety of gourmet dining venues, each offering a distinct culinary experience:

Toscana : Authentic Italian cuisine with seasonal ingredients.

Polo Grill : An elegant steakhouse in a refined atmosphere.

Jacques : A French bistro curated by Jacques Pépin.

Red Ginger : Innovative pan-Asian gastronomy.

The Grand Dining Room : A sophisticated menu in a luxurious setting.

Terrace Café : Open-air dining with a destination-themed Chef’s Market Dinner.

Waves Grill : Casual deckside diner-style dining.

Horizons: Enjoy indulgent high tea with panoramic views.

In addition to The Culinary Center, Riviera features the Artist Loft, a creative space for artistic expression, and a range of activities, from mini golf and digital courses to a state-of-the-art fitness center. For relaxation, the Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center offers an extensive selection of spa services.

Oceania Cruises provides options for pre- or post-cruise land programs to enhance itineraries. Guests can immerse themselves in experiences such as the Great Barrier Island Adventure in Auckland, featuring chartered fishing trips and stargazing, or embark on a Scenic Journey to the Blue Mountains from Sydney, where they can explore stunning landscapes and learn Dreamtime stories from a National Park Ranger.

Australia and New Zealand/South Pacific Voyage Highlights

Komodos & Kangaroos : 22 days from Singapore to Sydney, stopping at Surabaya, Bali, Lombok, Komodo, Waingapu Sumba, Perth, Busselton, Albany, Penneshaw (Kangaroo Island), Adelaide, Melbourne, and Burnie. Departs on November 18, 2025.

South Pacific Archipelagos : 19 days from Sydney to Papeete, visiting Noumea, Mystery Island, Lautoka, Suva, Nuku’alofa, Vava’u, Apia, Pago Pago, Rarotonga, Bora Bora, Huahine, and Moorea. Departs on December 10, 2025.

Azure Atolls to Auckland : 18 days from Papeete to Auckland, with stops at Moorea, Huahine, Bora Bora, Rarotonga, Alofi, Pago Pago, Apia, Suva, Nuku’alofa, and Bay of Islands. Departs on January 6, 2026.

Maori Heritage Route : 14 days from Auckland to Sydney, visiting Rotorua, Napier, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hobart, and Melbourne. Departs on January 25, 2026.

Outback to Verdant Bali : 14 days from Sydney to Bali, with stops in Brisbane, Whitsunday Island, Cairns, Cooktown, Darwin, Komodo, and Bali. Departs February 8, 2026.

Melanesian Marvels : 21 days from Bali to Sydney, visiting Komodo, Kupang (West Timor), Darwin, Port Moresby, Alotau, Honiara, Luganville (Espiritu Santo), Port Vila, Lautoka, Suva, and Noumea. Departs February 22, 2026.

Kiwi & Coral Seascapes: 21 days from Auckland to Singapore, stopping at Bay of Islands, Sydney, Townsville, Cairns, Darwin, Komodo, and Bali. Departs on March 30, 2026.

Will you be sailing aboard Riviera? Let us know in the comments!