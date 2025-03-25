Four Seasons Whistler Unveils New Spring Activities

As spring arrives in the mountains of British Columbia, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler invites guests to enjoy new activities, brunch options, and prix fixe menus.

Signature Experiences and Activities

Spring at Four Seasons Whistler offers a variety of adventures and relaxation experiences, including.

Maple Taffy Daily: Guests can enjoy freshly made maple taffy, a classic Canadian treat prepared on-site.

Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre Tours: Visitors can explore Whistler’s Indigenous heritage through engaging tours led by Cultural Ambassadors, focusing on the traditions and history of the Skwxwú7mesh and Lil’wat7úl Nations.

E-bikes: Scenic paths to alpine lakes and parks can be navigated on e-bikes, providing a unique way to experience the local landscape.

Sea to Sky Beer Tasting: Guests are invited to sample craft beers from the region, showcasing local brewing craftsmanship.

Candle-Making Workshop: Participants can unleash their creativity in a hands-on workshop to craft personalized candles with various scents and colors.

Daily Refreshments and Tastings: Guests can enjoy complimentary refreshments throughout the day, including coffee in the Main Lobby and a wine reception in the Lower Lobby highlighting BC’s finest selections.

Spa Access for Locals: This spring, locals are invited to enjoy rejuvenating treatments at The Spa. The full menu can be explored online.

Spring Prix Fixe Menus

As temperatures rise, Four Seasons Whistler unveils its Spring Prix Fixe menus featuring seasonal ingredients.

At Braidwood Tavern, starting April 7, 2025, a three-course menu for CAD 49 will showcase Pacific coast flavors with an alpine twist, while the bar menu will still be available.

For a refined dining experience, SIDECUT Steakhouse will introduce a new four-course menu as of April 1, 2025, priced at CAD 68, available Sunday through Thursday (excluding long weekends), featuring expertly crafted prime steaks and local seafood.

Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt

On Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, Braidwood Tavern will host a festive brunch from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm, priced at CAD 155 for adults and CAD 75 for children up to 12. The brunch will feature live jazz and will be followed by an Easter Egg Hunt for hotel guests from 1:30 to 2:00 pm.

Mother’s Day Brunch

The Mother’s Day brunch on May 11, 2025, will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, featuring a specially curated menu for CAD 85 per adult and CAD 45 per child, alongside a solo performance by Goby Catt.

From Whistler with Love

The From Whistler with Love package offers seasonal perks such as dining credits and complimentary parking for guests in cozy rooms or luxurious suites, making it an ideal way to relax and enjoy the season’s beauty.