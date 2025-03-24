Norwegian Aqua Departs On Inaugural Voyage From Lisbon

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has officially launched Norwegian Aqua, welcoming its first guests aboard for her maiden voyage from Lisbon to Southampton, England. Over 2,000 invited guests will explore NCL’s latest innovations during this inaugural voyage, the first of a five-part series leading to the official christening in Miami in April.

As the first vessel in the Prima Plus Class, Norwegian Aqua builds on the Prima Class and introduces new experiences for guests. NCL has also released a first look at the ship, showcasing its design and key innovations.

“This is a milestone moment for Norwegian Cruise Line as we set sail aboard Norwegian Aqua, a ship designed to offer our guests MORE – more wide-open space, more thrills, more culinary experiences, and more immersive entertainment,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “During this inaugural season, we look forward to welcoming our travel partners from around the world and to give them the exclusivity of being the first to experience our newest product and to fully understand how guests can ‘Experience More at Sea’ with us.”

More About Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Aqua offers various industry-exclusive amenities to enhance the guest experience. Guests can enjoy the Glow Court, a digital sports complex equipped with an interactive LED floor that adapts to different games and transforms into a nightclub at night. The Aqua Game Zone revitalizes NCL’s Galaxy Pavilion, providing entertainment for all ages through retro arcade games, immersive virtual reality challenges, and interactive gaming experiences.

Entertainment aboard Norwegian Aqua features top-tier productions developed with leading industry talent. For example, “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince” delivers an immersive theatrical concert experience dedicated to the legendary artist. Additionally, “Elements: The World Expanded” enhances NCL’s popular show by incorporating acrobatics, magic, and stunning visuals inspired by the four elements.

Dining options on Norwegian Aqua include 17 new and returning restaurants and 18 bars and lounges to cater to diverse tastes. Notable new dining experiences include Sukhothai, NCL’s first Thai specialty restaurant, and Planterie, the brand’s inaugural plant-based eatery.

Upcoming Itineraries and Launch Details

After her inaugural voyage, Norwegian Aqua will undertake a Transatlantic crossing to the U.S., where she will be christened in Miami on April 13, 2025, with actor Eric Stonestreet as her godfather. Following the christening, she will homeport in Miami, Port Canaveral (Orlando), and New York City, offering itineraries to the Bahamas, Caribbean, and Bermuda through March 2027.

More At Sea™ Program

For those planning to cruise with Norwegian Aqua or any NCL ship, the new More At Sea™ program offers value through unlimited premium beverages, specialty dining, high-speed Wi-Fi, and $50 shore excursion credits at every port. This package delivers significant savings, including free airfare for the second guest and kids sailing free on select voyages.

Will you be sailing aboard Norwegian Aqua? Let us know in the comments!