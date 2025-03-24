FeaturedMagazine Excerpts

Better Bug Repellent

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

If you detest being dive-bombed by gnats and mosquitoes but can’t stand the smell of over-the-counter insect repellents, noted herbal medicine expert Gudrun Snyder has solved your problem — and then some.

The respected CEO of Moon Rabbit Acupuncture has created a bug spray that doubles as a perfume/cologne.

That’s wonderful news, what with cases of mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus on the rise.

The liquid, known as EDP Face and Body Spray, contains ingredients that repel bugs naturally, keeping away “company” you don’t want. But its other ingredients, like patchouli, jasmine, and sandalwood, combine to make you smell great, helping you attract people you do want around you.

By Alex Darlington

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

You may also like

Norwegian Aqua Departs On Inaugural Voyage From Lisbon

Seabourn Assembles Expedition Team for Alaskan Adventures

Porthole Cruise and Travel Unveils Enhanced Website

Culinary Creativity on Holland America Cruise Line

MSC Cruises Enhances MSC Virtuosa’s Entertainment Lineup

Yacht for the Reefs

Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Official Delivery of Norwegian...

Viking Cruises Takes Delivery of Viking Nerthus

Four Seasons Yachts Appoints Captain Kate McCue as...

Sea Island & The Broadmoor Launch Honeymoon with...

Porthole Cruise and Travel is your one-stop shop for all things cruise-related. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser, a seasoned traveler, or an industry professional, our mission is to inspire and inform by bringing you the best in cruising and travel.

More About Us

Sign up for our newsletter

Facebook Linkedin Instagram Youtube X-twitter

©2025 Porthole Cruise and Travel – All Rights Reserved.

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.