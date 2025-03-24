Better Bug Repellent

If you detest being dive-bombed by gnats and mosquitoes but can’t stand the smell of over-the-counter insect repellents, noted herbal medicine expert Gudrun Snyder has solved your problem — and then some.

The respected CEO of Moon Rabbit Acupuncture has created a bug spray that doubles as a perfume/cologne.

That’s wonderful news, what with cases of mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus on the rise.

The liquid, known as EDP Face and Body Spray, contains ingredients that repel bugs naturally, keeping away “company” you don’t want. But its other ingredients, like patchouli, jasmine, and sandalwood, combine to make you smell great, helping you attract people you do want around you.

By Alex Darlington

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.