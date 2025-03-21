Seabourn Assembles Expedition Team for Alaskan Adventures

Seabourn will enhance exploration in Alaska this summer with an elite expedition team on every voyage. As Seabourn Quest begins its inaugural season in Alaska and British Columbia, guests will be guided by experts in natural history and wildlife. From May to September 2025, the expedition team will offer immersive experiences through the Ventures by Seabourn program, providing insights into the region’s geology, ecology, and culture.

“Wherever we travel, our focus is always on curating immersive, one-of-a-kind adventures for our guests, and this season in Alaska will be no exception,” said Robin West, Seabourn’s vice president and general manager of expeditions. “Our Expedition Team’s passion for the region is truly infectious. They are eager to share their expertise and offer guests a deeper connection to Alaska, revealing what makes it such a captivating and unforgettable destination. Through their knowledge and enthusiasm, guests will gain a richer understanding and appreciation of ‘the Great Land’.”

The Expedition Team will lead Ventures by Seabourn, offering guests optional excursions featuring hiking, kayaking, and Zodiac cruises. Available on Alaska sailings between Vancouver and Juneau, these excursions will explore locations such as Hubbard Glacier, Tracy/Endicott Arm, Inian Islands, and Misty Fjords. The team will engage with guests throughout each sailing, sharing insights on the region’s history, ecology, and culture. They will also provide complimentary presentations as part of the Seabourn Conversations program and interact casually during meals.

The Seabourn Quest Expedition Team for this season includes:

Adam Jenkins, Expedition Leader – A seasoned mariner, Jenkins earned his US Coast Guard Master license at 19 and has extensive experience as a field biologist with NOAA. He has led marine research expeditions in Antarctica and along the Pacific Coast.

Sean Bercaw, Expedition Leader – A US Naval Officer and adventurer, Bercaw has sailed nearly 200,000 miles and navigated remotely operated vehicles for deep-sea exploration.

Nathan Williams, Kayak Guide – An avid kayaker since 2014, Williams has guided trips in various locations and continuously hones his skills to better serve guests and fellow kayakers.

J. Brian Mahoney, Lecturer & Naturalist – A geology professor with over 25 years of field experience, Mahoney brings expertise in detailing Alaska’s geology for guests.

Kristina Rau, Lecturer & Naturalist – A wildlife educator and SCUBA diver, Rau has monitored sea turtles and humpback whales, and has contributed to documentaries for BBC and National Geographic.

Lori Beraha, Lecturer & Naturalist – An explorer and marine biology graduate, Beraha combines creative arts and marine science in her curricula and has a master’s degree focused on marine conservation.

Paul Niles, Lecturer & Naturalist – With a passion for the ocean and a US Coast Guard Master license, Niles teaches sailing and shares his love for boating and conservation in the Pacific Northwest.

Amy Venema, Lecturer & Alaska Expert – Co-founder of the Keiki Kohola Project, Venema has worked on research projects for major film producers and has been an expedition guide in Alaska since 1998.

Ben Dilley, Lecturer & Naturalist – An island ecologist, Dilley has researched invasive species on sub-Antarctic islands and supports island restoration projects.

Mara Unkefer, Lecturer & Alaska Expert – A wildlife biologist and science writer, Unkefer has conducted research in polar regions and has a deep interest in animals in extreme environments.

Lori Snyder, Lecturer & Naturalist – An earth scientist with expertise in various fields, Snyder collaborates with the US Geological Survey and Canada’s Geological Survey on diverse projects while teaching at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Will you be sailing aboard Seabourn Quest? Let us know in the comments!