Seabourn Sojourn to Explore Northern Europe in 2025

Seabourn will offer a range of Northern Europe itineraries for summer 2025. Seabourn Sojourn will embark on captivating voyages through the British Isles, Norwegian Fjords, and Icelandic Coast from May to August.

The ship will visit over 40 destinations in 12 countries across nine itineraries, ranging from seven to 24 days. Departures will be from Dover, England; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Greenock, Scotland. Guests can explore Scotland’s mystical lochs, experience Norway’s midnight sun, and enjoy Iceland’s stunning scenery and charming villages. The season will conclude with the “24-Day Route of The Vikings,” tracing the historic route from Dover to Montreal, Quebec.

“Our Northern Europe itineraries bring history and culture to life and provide ample opportunities for guests to explore charming British, Icelandic and Norwegian villages, visit the historic castles of South Wales, and discover the region’s stunning fjords and ancient lochs,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. “Guests can connect with the charm, heritage, and hospitality of Northern Europe, while enjoying the ultra-luxury travel experience that we are known for.”

Seabourn Sojourn will offer British Isles voyages, exploring historical cities and villages. Ports include:

Fishguard, Wales: Nature, castles.

Oban, Scotland: Seals, gondola ride to Loch Linnhe and Glen Nevis.

Saint Helier, Jersey: Wineries, Durrell Wildlife Park.

Norway and Iceland

Voyages offer Viking culture. Ports include:

Reykjavik, Iceland: Geothermal capital, Blue Lagoon.

Brønnøysund, Norway: Islands, colorful houses, Torghatten Mountain.

Tromsø, Norway: Arctic Circle, midnight sun/northern lights.

Shore Excursions

Edinburgh Military Tattoo | Leith, Scotland: (August 2, 2025).

Scotland’s Mountains & Gondola Ride | Oban, Scotland: Loch Linnhe, Glen Nevis.

2026 Northern Europe Voyages

Seabourn Ovation will visit 60+ destinations in 16 countries on 7-22-day voyages.

North Cape: 14-day voyages, May 16 & June 13, 2026 (Midsummer).

West Ireland & Solar Eclipse: 14-day voyage, August 8, 2026, solar eclipse viewing, Seabourn Conversations program.

British Isles: 14-day voyages.

Fire & Ice Passage: 22-day voyage from Iceland to New York City.

Sail of the Year Event

Discounts/credit through February 18, 2025. Applicable voyages:

May 31 – June 14, 2025, British Isles, Dover – Seabourn Sojourn

July 5-12, 2025, Iceland Fjords, Reykjavik to Dover – Seabourn Sojourn

July 12-26, 2025, North Cape & Fjords, Dover – Seabourn Sojourn

June 13-17, 2026, Midsummer, Dover – Seabourn Ovation

June 6-13, 2026, Scotland & Iceland, Reykjavik to Dover – Seabourn Ovation

Head to Seabourn’s website for more information!