February 17, 2025 Julie Bouchner
MSC Cruises’ New Cruise Terminal in Barcelona Welcomes First Passengers
Barcelona’s new MSC Cruises terminal began operations this Saturday, with the first passengers disembarking from the MSC Fantasia.
MORE ABOUT THE TERMINAL
- This marks the start of service for the state-of-the-art terminal, which Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura designed.
- The terminal is a significant development for the Cruise Division of MSC Group and will serve both MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys ships.
- MSC Cruises Director of the Barcelona Cruise Terminal, Sandra Yunta, along with Gianluca Suprani, SVP of Global Port Development and Shore Activities, welcomed the inaugural passengers.
- The new terminal combines innovative design with improved passenger experience, reinforcing MSC Group’s commitment to Barcelona and its vision for the future.
- An official inauguration will be held in the coming months, with further details to be announced.