Fincantieri launches Star Princess

The Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has just announced the launch of its second LNG-powered

ship for Princess Cruises.

Star Princess, sister ship to Sun Princess, is the second-largest cruise vessel ever built in ItaIy.

Its gross tonnage (measuring the internal volume) is a staggering 178,000, and all that space is

designed to handle 4,300 passengers.

The ship runs primarily on liquified natural gas (LNG), which produces 40 percent less carbon

dioxide than coal and 30 percent less than oil — a choice demonstrating Fincantieri’s

commitment to sustainability.

The giant, fuel-efficient vessel will be delivered in fall 2025, a welcome addition to Princess

Cruises’ fleet of 17 modern ships.

By Alex Darlington

