MSC Cruises Joins BWT Alpine F1 Team as Premium Partner

MSC Cruises has announced a new Premium Partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team, commencing in the 2025 season! This collaboration marks a significant expansion of MSC Cruises’ involvement in Formula One, building upon its existing Global Partnership with the sport.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, said, “Formula 1® continues to grow in popularity around the world and as a Global Partner we have achieved exceptional results, so it is only natural for us to further develop our presence at the world-class races by joining forces with a team. We are proud to announce our collaboration with BWT Alpine Formula One Team with a strong heritage and legacy and our shared values of innovation and team spirit will make for the perfect partnership.”

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

The MSC Cruises logo will be prominently displayed on the 2025 Alpine race car, the A525. The unveiling of the car, and with it the official debut of the partnership, is slated for the F175 Launch on February 18th.

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to precision, teamwork, and delivering exceptional experiences. Both MSC Cruises and the BWT Alpine F1 Team operate in demanding environments where innovation and meticulous execution are paramount. The collaboration promises to bring together the strengths of these two industry leaders.

Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor, BWT Alpine Formula One Team, said, “We are incredibly excited to announce our new partnership with MSC Cruises. It is an honour for BWT Alpine Formula One Team to welcome as one of its valued partners, MSC Cruises, who have already shown their commitment to the sport as partners of Formula 1. This collaboration brings together two dynamic industries, both driven by a passion for innovation, performance and excellence. We see many exciting synergies between the world of motorsport and luxury cruising, where precision, teamwork and delivering unforgettable moments are key elements. We truly look forward to working together with MSC cruises on many exciting projects, throughout the F1 season and beyond.”