Royal Caribbean Introduces New Icon Ship, Legend of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s third Icon Class ship, Legend of the Seas, will debut in July 2026. The ship will offer 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona, followed by year-round Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starting in November 2026. Caribbean itineraries include 6-night Western Caribbean and 8-night Southern Caribbean cruises, with visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay. Bookings open soon on Royal Caribbean’s website, with early access for Crown & Anchor Society members on February 20.

“On the heels of celebrating one year of the record-breaking Icon Class and the memories made by vacationers of all ages on Icon, we are thrilled to announce the name of Royal Caribbean’s third Icon Class vacation,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Legend of the Seas is the next bold step in this exciting era of vacations and the continuation of the Icon Class legacy, and we look forward to bringing the revolutionary lineup of experiences to more families and adventurers across Europe, the Caribbean and beyond.”

During the summer, travelers can explore destinations in France, Italy, and Spain, known for historic sites and sunny beaches. *Legend of the Seas* will debut in the Caribbean in winter 2026, taking guests to top Western and Southern Caribbean destinations, including Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Activities include snorkeling in Aruba, relaxing on Jamaica’s beaches, and exploring Willemstad, Curacao.

Currently under construction in Turku, Finland, *Legend of the Seas* will provide a unique vacation experience for families. This ship will feature eight neighborhoods with over 40 dining options, thrilling activities, and chances for family bonding and individual adventures.

Legend will include highlights such as Crown’s Edge, a mix of skywalk, ropes course, and thrill ride, along with Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea. Guests can enjoy seven pools, including Royal Bay, the swim-up bar Swim & Tonic, and the adults-only Hideaway with its infinity pool. The family-friendly Surfside neighborhood will offer activities and features like the Ultimate Family Townhouse.

Additionally, Legend of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s fourth ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and will include eco-friendly initiatives, such as waste heat recovery and shore power connections, as part of the company’s commitment to achieving a net-zero cruise ship by 2035.

More details about Legend will be announced soon!

Will you be sailing aboard Legend of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!