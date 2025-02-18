Silver Whisper Embarks on 70-Day Grand Voyage

Silver Whisper embarked on a 70-day, 37-destination Grand Voyage through Asia on February 15th, visiting eight countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines. The voyage features exclusive events and onboard experiences showcasing regional culture.

“Farewell to our guests traveling aboard Silver Whisper for the Grand Voyage Asia 2025 – the most immersive journey through the continent to depart this year,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea. “Having spent many years living in Asia, I can attest to the richness of the region’s culture, the charm of its people, the beauty of its nature, and the wealth of opportunities for enrichment that await travelers there. Each of our voyages is driven by unique experiences, but this is especially true of our extended sailings. Our destination experts have designed an incredible itinerary for the Grand Voyage Asia 2025 that will showcase the very best that the continent has to offer — such as a circumnavigation of Japan during cherry blossom season — delivered to our guests over 70 days, as they journey in Silversea’s trademark level of comfort.”

MORE ABOUT THE GRAND VOYAGE

For the first time on a Silversea Grand Voyage through Asia, guests can immerse themselves in the region’s authentic culinary cultures with Silversea’s Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.) program. Experiences include focusing on Thailand’s healthy diet guided by a Michelin-starred chef in Bangkok, insights into Aomori’s culinary traditions, and the art of kaiseki dining in Hakodate.

Additional highlights include exploring Kuala Lumpur’s cultural heritage, honing Thai cooking skills at Koh Samui’s Nora Beach Resort, learning about Vietnam’s history in Ho Chi Minh City, cruising Ha Long Bay on a traditional junk boat, experiencing Shanghai’s Maglev train, relaxing in Kagoshima’s hot springs, and enjoying a teppanyaki dinner in Tokyo. The voyage will encompass stops in notable cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, Hiroshima, Kanazawa, Hakodate, and Kobe.

Three exclusive events for Grand Voyage passengers:

Bon Voyage Reception: On February 14th, guests enjoyed a private reception in Singapore with fellow travelers.

Overnight in Bangkok: Guests will stay at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on February 24th and 25th.

Kyoto Cultural Experience: Guests will take a bullet train from Osaka to Kyoto on March 25th.

Guests will experience a cultural immersion, including a visit to the Sanjusangendo Temple, lunch with a Geisha, and a visit to the Kosho-Ji temple.

Click here to learn more about Silversea’s Grand Voyages.