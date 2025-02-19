Oceania Cruises Announces 12 New Culinary Tours for 2025

Oceania Cruises has launched 12 new Culinary Discovery Tours for 2025. These chef-led tours will be available in:

Europe/UK: Amsterdam, Belfast, Invergordon, Valencia, Valletta

Asia: Kobe, Kochi, Shimizu (Japan), Busan (South Korea)

North America: Halifax, Quebec City, Victoria

Oceania Cruises Now Offers 46 Culinary Discovery Tours

Oceania Cruises now offers 46 Culinary Discovery Tours on its four larger ships (Marina, Riviera, Vista, and Allura – launching July 2025). These tours are part of Oceania’s food-focused enrichment program, which includes The Culinary Center (a hands-on cooking school at sea).

Culinary Tour Details

Limited to 18 guests, the tours are led by Oceania’s Chef Instructors and offer:

Access to local markets, restaurants, and cooking classes (on and off ship)

Intimate experiences that explore local culture through food

Examples of Tours

Foraging for herbs in Belfast

Plant-to-plate lunch in an Amsterdam greenhouse

Knife-making and wagyu beef in Kobe, Japan

Bonito searing in Kochi, Japan

Paella and rice fields in Valencia

Seafood markets in South Korea

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer, Oceania Cruises, said: “Our guests seek more than just incredible cuisine – they crave authentic connections with food, culture, and people. The Culinary Discovery Tours are true behind-the-scenes experiences, guided by top chefs who bring each destination to life and are eager to share epicurean secrets, one bite at a time. These unique excursions allow travelers to savor the essence of destinations in a way that only Oceania Cruises can deliver.”

Tour Highlights

Kobe, Japan (6 hours): Japanese knife-making demonstration and chef-led dinner preparation.

Busan, South Korea (4 hours): Jagalchi Fish Market tour, seafood identification, and Korean cooking class.

Belfast, Ireland (4.5 hours): Seafood tour with Chef Paul Cunningham and visit to Dundrum Castle.

Halifax, Nova Scotia (3 hours): Visit the cider maker and reserve seating at a local restaurant.

Invergordon, Scotland (4 hours): Scottish chowder cooking class.

Valletta, Malta (3 hours): Maltese cuisine exploration, artisanal food sampling, bakery visit, and grotto dining.

Chef Kathryn Kelly, Director of Culinary Enrichment, is the founder of The Culinary Center and architect of the Culinary Discovery Tours. She commented: “Food has the power to connect people to places in meaningful ways and our fabulous Culinary Discovery Tours provide an insider’s look at local markets, artisans, and traditions, allowing guests to take a piece of the destination home with them – not just in their memories, but in the skills and recipes they acquire along the way.”

Oceania Cruises continues to set the standard for culinary-focused travel, offering immersive and enriching experiences for discerning travelers.