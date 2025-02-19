MSC World America Completes Sea Trials

MSC Cruises’ new flagship, MSC World America, has successfully finished sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean, testing its systems. The ship is designed for the U.S. market, with updated features and concepts.

ABOUT MSC WORLD AMERICA

The ship will have seven themed districts with various bars, restaurants, and entertainment. The sea trials evaluated the ship’s engines, handling, fuel efficiency, safety systems, speed, and braking.

Final preparations are underway at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, with delivery scheduled for March 27.

The official naming ceremony will be on April 9 in Miami.

The maiden voyage will visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas. The ship, with a gross tonnage of 216,638, is 1,093 feet long and 154 feet wide.

It accommodates 6,762 passengers and 2,138 crew, with 2,614 cabins and over 413,334 square feet of public space.

MSC World America will feature 18 bars and lounges, and 19 dining venues, including new concepts like the Greek restaurant Paxos and the only Eataly at sea. New lounges include the All-Stars Sports Bar and The Loft.

The inaugural season from Miami starts on April 12 with 7-night Caribbean itineraries.

The ship uses LNG fuel and has shore power connectivity to reduce emissions. It also includes advanced wastewater treatment and recycling systems.

MSC Cruises plans to launch MSC World Asia in 2026 and another World Class vessel in 2027.