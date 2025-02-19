Windstar Announces New Southeast Asia Program Aboard Star Seeker

Windstar Cruises is launching a new Southeast Asia program aboard the Star Seeker, debuting in December 2025. The Star Seeker offers a more intimate and in-depth exploration of Southeast Asia’s culture, cuisine, and history compared to typical cruises, focusing on longer stays in key destinations and avoiding industrial ports.

Key Features

Itineraries begin in Hanoi, Bangkok, and Phuket, allowing guests to maximize their time on land before and after sailing.

The Star Seeker‘s small size enables access to unique ports, including river docking in Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok, and stops at Ko Kood, Krabi, and Ko Yao Noi.

Extend your journey with tours to inland destinations like Angkor Wat.

“We are thrilled to release these itineraries after many months of working with our local partners and visiting these destinations for research,” said Melissa Witsoe, Windstar’s Senior Product Manager. “Windstar’s investment in destination development translates into unique, local, and exciting experiences for our guests.”

Core Cruise Itineraries

10-Day Vietnam, Cambodia, & Thailand: Experience Vietnam with overnights in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi (Halong Bay), plus a visit to Cambodia with an optional Angkor Wat excursion.

11-Day Thailand, Singapore, & Malaysia: Explore Thailand with stops at six Thai ports (including Krabi & Ko Yao Noi) and an overnight in Singapore.

Enhance Your Experience with Cruise Tours

Hanoi (3 nights): Immerse yourself in Hanoi’s culture with food tours, tai chi, historical sites, and crafts.

Angkor Wat (3 nights): Explore Siem Reap and the Angkor Wat temples.

Chiang Mai (3 nights): Discover Northern Thailand, visit temples, and interact with elephants at a sanctuary.

More Possibilities

Combine Cruises: Create longer voyages, ranging from 20 to 41 days, with the Star Collector sailings. Free daily laundry is included.

Luxurious Accommodations: Enjoy the Star Seeker’s 112 spacious suites, nearly all with a full private veranda or a floor-to-ceiling infinity window.

Will you be sailing aboard Star Seeker? Let us know in the comments!