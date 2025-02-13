Crystal Cruises Hosts Second Annual Wellness Retreat

Crystal Cruises presents its second annual Wellness Retreat Cruises, offering transformative voyages aboard Crystal Symphony:

Lisbon to Tema: 15 nights, November 26 – December 11, 2025

Tema to Cape Town: 12 nights, December 11 – December 23, 2025

These retreats combine cultural experiences with extensive wellness programs focused on revitalizing the body and mind. Guests will participate in activities led by experts including Dalila Roglieri (Head Nutritionist), Minna McHale (fitness), Jenni Demus (yoga/well-being), and Magnus Appelberg (somatic therapist/author).

“Wellness on Crystal is a holistic approach to health, focusing on finding balance across the many dimensions of your being,” said Roglieri. “Our Wellness Retreat Cruises are designed to show travelers just how beautiful and fulfilling their personal wellness journey can be—especially at sea.”

Highlights of the 2025 Wellness Retreat Cruises include:

Fitness and Sports Programs: Led by Minna McHale, offering functional training, strength and balance classes, pool exercises, and guided walks. Professional-led clinics for pickleball and golf will also be available.

Yoga and Meditation: Practices by Jenni Demus, including morning yoga and mindfulness meditation to enhance relaxation and mental clarity.

Workshops and Lectures: Facilitated by Magnus Appelberg, covering strategies for longevity, mental resilience, and well-being, including strength training, cold exposure, and breath science.

Culinary Nutrition: Enjoy plant-rich dishes prepared by Crystal’s chefs with input from Roglieri, alongside cooking classes, detox programs, and consultations.

Exclusive Wellness Excursions: Discover local cultures through nature hikes, yoga sessions, botanical experiences, and culinary delights.

Aurōra Spa Experiences: Treat yourself to spa services, including aromatherapy and acupuncture, with specialized packages for relaxation and rejuvenation.

“Following the success of our first wellness sailings, we are pleased to enhance this transformative experience in 2025,” said A&K Travel Group Chief Product Officer Fernando Delgado. “These voyages seamlessly blend sophistication, wellness and discovery, providing guests with the inspiration and tools to embrace healthier, more balanced lifestyles.”

The 2025 Wellness Retreat Cruises are currently available for booking. For more information or to reserve your exceptional wellness retreat, click here.