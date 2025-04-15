New Dining and Lounge Spaces Aboard Windstar’s Star Seeker

Windstar Cruises today unveiled a preview of the interior design for Star Seeker‘s dining and lounge venues, the yacht’s social hubs.

The first Star Class new build is set to embark on its maiden voyage in December 2025, followed by a christening celebration in Miami on January 15, 2026.

“Designing our first new build has been an exciting project for us,” said Stijn Creupelandt, chief operating officer, Windstar Cruises. “Every detail of the yacht’s layout has been carefully considered to maximize versatility and enhance our signature Windstar small ship experience.”

Amphora Restaurant: Dine on multi-course meals with ocean views at Windstar’s signature venue. Reservations are not needed for exclusive dishes from James Beard Foundation chefs. Daytime offerings include a casual buffet and à la carte options.

Basil + Bamboo: Enjoy complimentary Mediterranean and Asian dishes at Windstar’s newest specialty venue. Reservations are recommended.

Yacht Club: The Yacht Club is the social hub, serving coffee and quick meals daily and transforming into a lounge for cocktails and conversation at night.

Main Lounge: The Main Lounge features enrichment presentations, trivia during the day, live music and performances in the evening, including the crew talent show, a Windstar tradition.

In addition to the dining venues mentioned, Star Grill offers an open-air experience featuring premium smoked, grilled, and barbecued meats and fresh seafood and vegetables for lunch and dinner. For added convenience, complimentary 24-hour room service is available, including Amphora’s full dinner menu for those who prefer private dining.

Star Seeker offers a fresh take on Windstar’s beloved Star Class yachts, with versatile public spaces designed for both day and evening use, fostering a casual and welcoming environment. Following its Miami christening on January 15, 2026, Star Seeker will sail to various destinations, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Japan, and the hidden treasures of Thailand and Vietnam.

To plan a small ship cruise with Windstar, book online, contact a travel advisor, or click here.