The Cruise Industry’s Event of the Year!

The 19th Annual Porthole Party set a new attendance record at Miami Beach’s M2 nightclub during Seatrade! This vibrant event brought together leading figures in the cruise industry for a celebration of success, innovation, and networking.

With non-stop entertainment and strong connections, the energy was unparalleled, reaffirming that The Porthole Party is the must-attend event in cruising.

As the evening wrapped up, excitement for next year’s 20th anniversary began, promising an even more spectacular celebration.

The Porthole Party remains the cruise industry’s most anticipated event, symbolizing progress, unity, and the industry’s momentum.

See you in 2026!

Photo credits to: https://escardaphoto.com