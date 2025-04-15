EventsFeatured

The Cruise Industry’s Event of the Year!

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
by Porthole Cruise and Travel

The 19th Annual Porthole Party set a new attendance record at Miami Beach’s M2 nightclub during Seatrade! This vibrant event brought together leading figures in the cruise industry for a celebration of success, innovation, and networking.

With non-stop entertainment and strong connections, the energy was unparalleled, reaffirming that The Porthole Party is the must-attend event in cruising.

As the evening wrapped up, excitement for next year’s 20th anniversary began, promising an even more spectacular celebration.

The Porthole Party remains the cruise industry’s most anticipated event, symbolizing progress, unity, and the industry’s momentum.

See you in 2026!

View the Porthole Party 2025 gallery here!

Photo credits to: https://escardaphoto.com

You may also like

Unpacking MSC World America’s Food Options

MSC Foundation Launches Marine Conservation Center at Ocean...

Celebrity Apex Returns to Southampton in 2025

Explora Journeys Launches Loyalty Program: Explora Club

MSC Cruises Officially Names MSC World America

Norwegian Aqua sails into New York City

Azamara Cruises Launches Enhanced Destination Immersion Experience

New Celeb-Owned Liquors on Princess Cruises: Pantalones Tequila,...

MSC Cruises Opens World’s Largest Cruise Terminal at...

Explora Journeys launches Med season

Porthole Cruise and Travel is your one-stop shop for all things cruise-related. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser, a seasoned traveler, or an industry professional, our mission is to inspire and inform by bringing you the best in cruising and travel.

More About Us

Sign up for our newsletter

Facebook Linkedin Instagram Youtube X-twitter

©2025 Porthole Cruise and Travel – All Rights Reserved.

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.