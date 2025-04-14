Unpacking MSC World America’s Food Options

A cursory glance at my surroundings on the new MSC World America revealed the glitz and glam the line’s vessels are known for, from its marble floors and crystal chandeliers to MSC’s famous Swarovski crystal stairs. But, this ship was built with an innovative floor plan North American passengers haven’t seen before. MSC World America has a lot going on, including two huge promenades (one outdoors), a thrilling Cliffhanger Swing, seven unique districts and exciting entertainment venues like a hidden bar and one-of-a-kind comedy club.

Changes with the line are even more pronounced when it comes to dining on the ship, with new included restaurant options and several never-heard-of specialty dining venues on board. World America is home to the first Eataly at sea, which features an authentic Italian dining experience that fits in perfectly considering MSC’s Mediterranean roots. Guests can also indulge in delicious Greek dishes at Paxos, or they can nosh on easy favorites like hot dogs and popcorn on the go at Promenade Bites.

Another new concept from MSC, Luna Park Pizza & Burger, serves up American (and kid-friendly) favorites like pizza, hamburgers, corn dogs, and chicken tenders. Families with children will also want to check out Sweet Temptations, which is smartly positioned at the end of an 11-story dry slide on the World Promenade. This informal eatery lets kids design their own ice cream bars or treat themselves to freshly made crepes, waffles, and decadent milkshakes galore. Of course, adults are more than welcome to order confections of their own!

World America also boasts four main dining venues (La Foglia, Esagono, Hexagon, and Bubbles), two huge buffets, an exclusive restaurant just for Yacht Club guests and the popular speciality dining options MSC cruisers have already grown to love: Butcher’s Cut, Kaito Sushi, Hola! Tacos & Cantina, and more.

What’s been my favorite so far? I found the sushi at Kaito Sushi incredibly fresh and delicious. I also indulged in cotton candy from Promenade Bites, which was a first for me on a big ship like this one.

The bottom line: You won’t go hungry on the new MSC World America, whether you’re a foodie who wants to try new cuisine or you just don’t want to cook for the week. Now, if you don’t mind, I need to get back to the buffet.