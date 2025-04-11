MSC Foundation Launches Marine Conservation Center at Ocean Cay

The MSC Foundation officially opened its Marine Conservation Center at Ocean Cay on April 10, advancing its commitment to coral conservation and marine research in the Bahamas.

MORE ABOUT THE CONSERVATION CENTER

The center will serve as a hub for biologists, scientists, students, and visitors, featuring interactive pavilions, a lecture hall, a Bio Lab, and a land-based coral nursery.

It will also offer educational programs highlighting the importance of marine ecosystems and the need to protect coral reefs, serving as the hub for the MSC Foundation’s Super Coral Reefs Program.

Launched in 2019, this program focuses on restoring coral reefs in the 64-square-mile area around Ocean Cay with resilient coral species adapted to environmental stressors like rising ocean temperatures.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Chair of the MSC Foundation Executive Committee, said: “The opening of our Marine Conservation Center marks a defining moment in our multigenerational commitment to ocean conservation. It brings to life the MSC Foundation’s concrete plans for restoring coral reefs, advancing science, and creating training opportunities for Bahamian and international students. With the continued support of the Government of The Bahamas and local authorities, our work here is contributing to the circular economy through ecosystem preservation, regeneration, and knowledge sharing.”

MORE ABOUT THE OPENING AND CEREMONY

The Marine Conservation Center opened on April 10, highlighting The Bahamas’ commitment to marine conservation and sustainable tourism. This facility will enhance scientific research in line with the Bahamas Department of Environmental Planning and Protection and provide educational opportunities for Bahamian students and researchers.

In partnership with the University of The Bahamas, The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute, and the Perry Institute for Marine Science, the MSC Foundation aims to prepare future environmental stewards to protect the ocean.

The opening ceremony featured Pierfrancesco Vago, Chair of the MSC Foundation Executive Committee; Diego Aponte; Rick Sasso; Executive Director Daniela Picco; Prime Minister Philip Davis; Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper; and marine biologist Dr. Sylvia Earle, along with other key officials and stakeholders.

Daniela Picco, Executive Director of the MSC Foundation, stated: “This facility will connect marine scientists, educators, and the public, annually supporting up to 30 marine science students from four universities. By strengthening partnerships with Bahamian and international experts, engaging the wider community and making a bridge to hundreds of thousands of island visitors, we have laid foundations.”

Dr. Sylvia Earle, renowned marine biologist and founder of Mission Blue, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony nearly two years after Ocean Cay was designated a “Hope Spot.” She stated, “Bravo to MSC and the MSC Foundation for creating the Marine Conservation Center at Ocean Cay, a treasured Mission Blue Hope Spot. The Center is a place to discover why the ocean matters to everyone and to inspire actions for its restoration and care.”

The facility features a fully equipped bio-lab and The Aquaria, a land-based coral nursery with 22 coral tanks to support restoration efforts. It also includes a 50-seat lecture hall for educational programs and scientific collaboration.

The center’s Welcome Hub and Discovery Pavilion will provide immersive experiences for visitors, including guided tours, interactive exhibits, and hands-on coral restoration activities to enhance engagement in marine conservation.

About the Super Coral Reefs Program

The Foundation collaborated with the University of Miami and Nova Southeastern University in 2020 to establish the Super Coral Reefs Program through graduate internships in marine science. Since 2022, the focus has been on identifying resilient coral species at Ocean Cay, conducting research under the Bahamas Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, and propagating endangered elkhorn coral. This work supports MSC Cruises’ restoration of Ocean Cay’s marine ecosystem.

Key accomplishments include:

Identifying thermal resilience in some elkhorn coral populations.

Developing methods to grow coral in open-water nurseries.

Initiating out-planting of resilient corals, aiming to reach 6,000 annually.

Achieving 100% survival of nursery-grown corals during the summer 2023 marine heatwave.

