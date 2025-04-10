Celebrity Apex Returns to Southampton in 2025

Returning for her second summer season from Southampton, Celebrity Apex will offer exciting 2025 itineraries to destinations across Northern Europe, Ibiza, and the Canary Islands, including Celebrity Cruises®’ inaugural Presidents’ Cruise in the Norwegian Fjords.

“Guests told us how much they loved the amazing itineraries we offered with our Celebrity Apex sailings last year, so we’re excited to homeport this revolutionary ship in Southampton again this summer,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. “I am excited to join Apex this May for the 2025 President’s Cruise and spend time enjoying the incredible Norwegian Fjords itinerary alongside our guests.”

Beginning April 13, guests can embark on the Celebrity Apex from Southampton for an 11-night journey to the Canary Islands and Portugal. This route features stops in enchanting locations such as Lisbon, where visitors can explore historic sites and walk along beautiful mosaic sidewalks, and Gran Canaria, known for its stunning coastline and natural diversity that has earned it the title “The Small Continent.”

As the second ship in the revolutionary Edge® Series, Celebrity Apex redefines cruising with its innovative design and unique spaces. Onboard, guests will enjoy elevated dining options, luxurious spa amenities, and high-energy entertainment that rivals on-land performances.

Celebrity’s highly anticipated annual President’s Cruise departs on May 17, 2025, offering a week filled with extraordinary experiences, including culinary events hosted by Celebrity’s global culinary ambassador, Chef Daniel Boulud, exclusive performances, and specially curated shore excursions led by Celebrity Cruises President, Laura Hodges Bethge.

Celebrity Apex features standout elements from the Edge Series, such as the cantilevered Magic Carpet®, which offers dining with stunning sea views, and The Retreat®, providing a private restaurant, lounge, and sundeck. Guests can also enjoy expanded Infinite Veranda® staterooms, a relaxing Rooftop Garden, and luxurious two-story Edge Villas with private terraces and plunge pools.

With 29 dining venues, bars, and lounges onboard, Celebrity Apex promises unforgettable culinary experiences featuring globally inspired menus, including options like Fine Cut Steakhouse, Raw on 5, and Eden.

The ship offers a range of entertainment options, including three exclusive shows in The Theatre: Rockumentary, Tree of Life, and Crystallize, which showcases pop violin, choreography, and aerial acrobatics. Guests can also enjoy an intimate cabaret show in The Club, along with a variety of themed activities throughout the ship.

For more information on Celebrity Apex offerings and destinations and to book a vacation with Celebrity Cruises, visit www.celebritycruises.com.