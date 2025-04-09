Alajmo Family Brings Italian Creations to Crystal’s Kitchens

Crystal Cruises is reaching for new culinary heights by partnering with Chef Massimiliano “Max” Alajmo, the youngest chef ever to earn three Michelin stars, and his brother Raffaele, the restaurateur behind Italy’s Le Calandre family of restaurants, and Raffaele’s son Giovanni, who has led the collaboration.

Together, the Alajmos have unveiled a new menu for Crystal’s Italian venue Osteria d’Ovidio, hoping to establish Crystal Cruises as home to the most exceptional dining at sea.

“Each dish we’ve created for Osteria d’Ovidio is a chapter in a story — one that celebrates the beauty, simplicity and depth of Italian cuisine,” said Chef Alajmo. “We wanted to craft a menu that evokes emotion, transports guests to the heart of Italy and pays homage to the rich culinary traditions that inspire us. It’s about more than just flavors; it’s about creating an experience that lingers long after the meal is over.”

Osteria d’Ovidio is a specialty dining restaurant on Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, part of a portfolio of Crystal restaurants that include Umi Uma, Beebar by Riccardo Giraudi, and the only Nobu at sea.

“Massimiliano and Raffaele have crafted a menu that seamlessly blends their Michelin-starred expertise with the spirit of discovery that defines Crystal,” says Crystal Cruises VP of Food & Beverage Operations Gunter Lorenz.

Dishes are arranged in three tasting menus, each with its own particular theme. “Italia” features classics from across the peninsula, like Lasagnetta Bolognese (lasagna with meat sauce), Parmigiana del Melanzane (eggplant parmesan), and Sorbetto Bellini (a peach and prosecco sorbet).

The “Le Calandre” menu highlights the signature dishes of the Alajmo family’s flagship restaurant, like Taglionlini al Fumo (egg pasta with smoked butter), Risotto Allo Zafferano con Polvere di Liquirizia (saffron risotto with licorice powder), and Sorbetto Frizzante al Limone (fizzy lemon sorbet).

The “Venezia” menu focuses in on traditional dishes from the city of canals, like Carpaccio di Tonno (smoked tuna carpaccio with caviar and sturgeon sauce), Branzino alla Verbena (sea bass with sour potato purée, verbena oil, and sautéed vegetables), and Bruschetta Dolce (a sweet bruschetta with chocolate hazelnut spread, extra virgin olive oil and chili pepper).