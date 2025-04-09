Explora Journeys Launches Loyalty Program: Explora Club

Explora Journeys, a brand of MSC Group, has launched Explora Club, a loyalty program designed to reward guests.

Explora Club launches on April 9, 2025, inviting guests to enroll and begin their rewards journey. By July 2025, members will access a personalized ‘My Explora’ area to track benefits and level status.

MORE ABOUT EXPLORA CLUB

Explora Club features a five-tier structure: Classic, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Each level offers benefits like priority access, exclusive events, personalized gifts, and special savings. Members can unlock additional privileges with more journeys, enhancing their experiences on board and ashore.

Membership levels are based on nights spent at sea, multiplied by suite category, with extra points earned from pre-purchased Destination Experiences and eligible onboard spending, including wellness services, culinary experiences, beverages, laundry, and purchases at The Journey boutique.

Anna Nash, Global President of Explora Journeys, said, “The launch of Explora Club marks a significant milestone in the evolution of our dynamic and rapidly growing brand. It is our way of celebrating the loyalty and trust of our guests – those who have embraced our vision from the very beginning, and those just beginning their journey with us today.

EXPLORA CLUB BENEFITS

Gifts & Surprises: Curated moments to make each journey memorable, including personalized welcomes, exclusive gifts, birthday surprises (Silver and above), and special turndown service (Gold and above).

Journey Experience Credit & Savings: Rewards and savings on Ocean Wellness, Destination Experiences, and future journeys. Benefits include exclusive offers (Classic and above), savings at The Journey boutique, future journey discounts (Silver and above), and a complimentary week-long journey for two (Diamond).

Pre-Journey Privileges: Early access and dedicated support for a seamless travel experience. Benefits include priority access to new collections (Classic and above), priority assistance (Silver and above), and private airport transfers and suite upgrades (Diamond).

Exclusive Events: Hosted gatherings to connect guests. Includes invitations to cocktail parties with ship leadership (Silver and above) and exclusive culinary experiences (Diamond).

Enhanced Onboard Services: Comfort and thoughtful touches throughout the journey. Benefits include personalized welcomes (Silver and above), complimentary laundry bags (Gold and above), priority reservations, and private shopping experiences (Diamond).

Status Match: Guests with loyalty status from other luxury cruise programs will receive equivalent recognition in Explora Club from their first journey.

Excludes purchases related to pre- and post-journey hotels, flights, transfers, purchases at Encore by Explora Journeys, and spending at specific boutiques and casinos.

