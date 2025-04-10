MSC Cruises Officially Names MSC World America

MSC Cruises will officially name its new flagship, MSC World America, tonight at the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, the world’s largest cruise terminal!

Actress Drew Barrymore will serve as the ship’s Godmother, officially naming it during a ceremony that includes the traditional ribbon-cutting and champagne bottle breaking over the bow. She will be joined by Orlando Bloom, her co-star in the company’s “Let’s Holiday” campaign launched during the Big Game.

Drew Barrymore, actress and host of the Drew Barrymore Show, said: “It’s such an honor to be MSC World America’s Godmother, and I can’t wait to cut that ribbon tonight and wish the ship smooth seas and good fortune for years to come. I’ve had a lifelong passion for travel, which has always fueled my soul and left me with the most awesome memories. Millions of people will create their own memories aboard this beautiful ship as time goes by, and I know they’ll have a blast experiencing everything MSC World America has to offer.”

MSC World America is the second ship in MSC Cruises’ World Class series, introducing a new standard of cruising with innovative venues and entertainment. This flagship blends European design with American comfort. She will be the first ship in the fleet to feature seven distinct districts, each offering its atmosphere and amenities, allowing guests to customize their vacation experience.

Naming Ceremony

Tonight’s Naming Ceremony will host key travel partners, international media, distinguished guests, and MSC executives. The event promises live entertainment, inspiring speeches, and a glamorous gala dinner, culminating in a spectacular drone and fireworks display over the Miami skyline.

Following the ceremony, guests will embark on a celebratory cruise that includes an overnight stay at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, featuring an evening lighthouse show and DJ beach party. The next day, guests can enjoy the island before returning to the ship for more world-class amenities.

Marine Conservation Commitment

During the island visit, the MSC Foundation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Marine Conservation Centre, supporting coral restoration initiatives and offering educational opportunities about marine conservation.

Inaugural Season Details

MSC World America will commence its first public cruise on April 12, 2025, from PortMiami, offering 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Destinations include Puerto Plata, San Juan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Isla de Roatan, with all sailings featuring a stop at Ocean Cay.

