Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard will be the site of a history-making launch next year, when the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship, Viking Libra, sets sail.

Viking Cruises’ 998-passenger, 784-foot-long vessel will use onboard hydrogen for both propulsion and electricity generation with zero emissions.

The ship will not be unique for long. The upcoming Viking Astrea, also under construction at the Ancona shipyard and scheduled for delivery in 2027, will be powered by hydrogen as well.

“From the outset, we have designed our river and ocean ships thoughtfully, to reduce their fuel consumption, and we are very proud that Viking Libra and Viking Astrea will be even more environmentally friendly,” says Viking Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen. “Viking made the principled decision to invest in hydrogen, which offers a true zero-emission solution. We look forward to welcoming the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship to our fleet in 2026.”

The ship’s state-of-the-art hydrogen propulsion system, combined with fuel-cell technology capable of generating up to six megawatts of power, sets a new benchmark for the decarbonization of the cruise industry. Libra will also boast innovative, custom-made hydrogen loading and storage systems to boost operational efficiency and maintain a steady supply of fuel regardless of supply-chain issues.

A key contributor is Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM), a Fincantieri subsidiary specialising in fuel-cell technologies.

“With the Viking Libra, we are not only delivering the world’s first cruise ship powered by hydrogen stored on board, but we are also reinforcing our commitment to shaping the future of sustainable maritime transportation,” says Fincantieri CEO and Managing Director Pierroberto Folgiero.

For more on Viking Libra, consult Viking Cruises or your travel advisor.