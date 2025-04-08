Cruise NewsFeatured

Norwegian Aqua sails into New York City

Two-day inaugural preview attracts 2,000 guests prior to Miami christening.

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest addition to the fleet, Norwegian Aqua, sailed into the Big Apple yesterday to give 2,000 invited fans a preview before sailing down to a formal christening event at PortMiami on April 13. 

The ship is 10 percent larger than sisters Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, and features new attractions like the Aqua Slidecoaster, the world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide at sea. 

“All of us at NCL are thrilled to finally welcome our newest incredible ship, Norwegian Aqua, to the U.S., especially here in New York City,” said Norwegian’s president, David J. Herrera. “New York and the tri-state area are an incredibly important market for us, so to showcase the beautiful Norwegian Aqua here in the Big Apple during her inaugural season was a no-brainer. We cannot wait for her to return to New York City in August.”

After the naming ceremony, the ship is due to begin 7-day Caribbean sailings from Port Canaveral through July. In August, Norwegian Aqua sails 5- and 7-day cruises to Bermuda from New York City through October 2025. Then, October through April 2026, Aqua returns to Miami to sail 5- and 7-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries featuring a visit to Great Stirrup Cay, the line’s private island in the Bahamas, where a multi-ship pier will debut in late 2025.  

In addition to the adrenaline-pumping parallel tracks of the Aqua Slidecoaster, the ship features The Drop, the 10-story jaw-dropping dry slide; The Stadium outdoor activity complex; and the Bull’s Eye Bar, where guests can play interactive darts with a beer or cocktail. There’s also the brand-new Glow Court, a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor, which converts from a game space to a nightclub in the evening. 

For less action-oriented cruisers, Aqua has more space in the soothing adults-only Vibe Beach Club, as well as 17 restaurants and 18 bars and lounges including a Metropolitan Bar redesigned with a grand piano for live entertainment. Other entertainment options include the tribute show Revolution: A Celebration of Prince, interactive shows like Price is Right LIVE, and an enhanced version of Elements: The World Expanded, a show that blends acrobatics, magic, and visuals inspired by the four elements – earth, wind, fire and water.

For more information on Norwegian Aqua, consult Norwegian Cruise Line or your travel advisor.

A selfie sculpture aboard Norwegian Aqua, all blue curves and organic, aquatic shapes.

