Azamara Cruises Launches Enhanced Destination Immersion Experience

Azamara Cruises is launching Destination Immersion Elevated to enhance its immersive travel experience. This initiative includes expanded programming focused on local cuisine, cultural engagement, and upgraded excursions!

Azamara Happenings

Azamara will increase its specialty voyages from 6 to 22, including 3 Solar Eclipse cruises in 2026.

The cruise line will offer 33 Country-Intensive voyages and introduce 25 new ports in 2025-2026. With 51% of port time being late nights or overnights, guests will have more opportunities for exploration and connections.

“Azamara Cruises is the pioneer cruise line in destination immersion®, and we take great pride in being the industry leader and continuing to push the envelope in immersive travel,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises. “Destination Immersion® Elevated has been designed to deepen our guests’ connection to the places we visit. With an enhanced culinary program, increased onboard programming, extended shore excursions, and more, we’re once again delivering richer, more meaningful experiences. We can’t wait for our guests to see what’s in store.”

Highlights of the New Onboard Programming

Destination Events – On voyages of nine nights or longer, the pool deck will offer an outdoor dining experience featuring a buffet of regional dishes and local entertainment, including music and cultural performances.

Daily Destination Entrées – Azamara Cruises is enhancing its Authentic Local Cuisine Program with over 150 new dishes at its main dining venues. For all 2025 European voyages, chefs from Croatia, France, Italy, Portugal, and Spain will curate menus featuring multicourse meals that highlight the culinary traditions of each destination.

Stories Under the Stars – A fireside event on the pool deck led by one of over 250 Destination Speakers will share local folklore and myths, accompanied by s’mores and spiked hot chocolate.

New Beverage Offerings – Azamara will introduce 21 Destination Beers in addition to a selection of regional wines as part of the premium beverage package, allowing guests to enjoy drinks from various destinations.

Exploring More Ashore

Azamara is expanding its shore experiences with over 13,500 Elevated Excursions for the 2025-2026 season. The cruise line will introduce 246 new evening and overnight tours, allowing guests to book up to 18 months in advance. These excursions offer cultural encounters and extended stays for deeper connections with local traditions.

Additionally, Azamara is launching the Curator’s Collection, featuring exclusive experiences curated by the team behind AzAmazing Evenings, led by locals for unique insights.

Destination Immersion Elevated now includes 34 new AzAmazing Evenings, the most in Azamara’s history, providing access to exclusive cultural moments.

Will you be sailing with Azamara Cruises? Click here to learn more.