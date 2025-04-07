New Celeb-Owned Liquors on Princess Cruises: Pantalones Tequila, Betty Booze, & more!

Join us aboard Princess Cruises’s Enchanted Princess as Bill Panoff sits down with Sami Kohen, the Vice President of Food and Beverage for Princess Cruises. In this informative interview, they explore the innovative Love Line Premium Liquor Program, a special initiative that enhances your cruising experience with a carefully curated selection of high-quality liquors.

Sami discusses the inspiration behind the Love Line program and reveals the process of selecting these exceptional spirits. You’ll discover the interesting stories behind these brands, endorsed by celebrities, and gain insight into the passion and craftsmanship that define each unique drink.

Whether you’re a cocktail lover or simply looking for a refreshing drink to enjoy while at sea, the Love Line Premium Liquor Program is designed to elevate your onboard experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to find out what you can expect when indulging in these premium selections during your next cruise!

If you enjoy the video, don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE to our channel!