Featured

New Celeb-Owned Liquors on Princess Cruises: Pantalones Tequila, Betty Booze, & more!

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
by Porthole Cruise and Travel

Join us aboard Princess Cruises’s Enchanted Princess as Bill Panoff sits down with Sami Kohen, the Vice President of Food and Beverage for Princess Cruises. In this informative interview, they explore the innovative Love Line Premium Liquor Program, a special initiative that enhances your cruising experience with a carefully curated selection of high-quality liquors.

Sami discusses the inspiration behind the Love Line program and reveals the process of selecting these exceptional spirits. You’ll discover the interesting stories behind these brands, endorsed by celebrities, and gain insight into the passion and craftsmanship that define each unique drink.

Whether you’re a cocktail lover or simply looking for a refreshing drink to enjoy while at sea, the Love Line Premium Liquor Program is designed to elevate your onboard experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to find out what you can expect when indulging in these premium selections during your next cruise!

If you enjoy the video, don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE to our channel!

 

You may also like

MSC Cruises Opens World’s Largest Cruise Terminal at...

Explora Journeys launches Med season

MSC Group Launches New Cruise Terminal in Barcelona...

TimeVallée and MSC Cruises Team Up Again Aboard...

Oceania Cruises Unveils 2026-2027 Tropics & Exotics Collection

Explora Journeys Commemorates Launch of EXPLORA IV Troncone...

MSC World America and LEGO® Unite to Set...

Explora Journeys Launches Complimentary Suite Upgrade Offer

Majestic Princess Emerges with New Enhancements

Remembering Antarctica: My Unforgettable Atlas Ocean Voyages Adventure

Porthole Cruise and Travel is your one-stop shop for all things cruise-related. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser, a seasoned traveler, or an industry professional, our mission is to inspire and inform by bringing you the best in cruising and travel.

More About Us

Sign up for our newsletter

Facebook Linkedin Instagram Youtube X-twitter

©2025 Porthole Cruise and Travel – All Rights Reserved.

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.