MSC Cruises Opens World’s Largest Cruise Terminal at PortMiami

MSC Cruises has opened the largest cruise terminal in the world at PortMiami!

The MSC Miami Cruise Terminal sets a new industry standard with its biometric system for smooth digital identity verification during boarding.

Spanning 492,678 square feet and designed by Arquitectonica, the terminal can handle up to 36,000 passengers daily, prioritizing a streamlined experience. It will accommodate ships from MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys, including MSC World America, which will be launched at the terminal on April 9 before its first Caribbean season.

The terminal enhances efficiency by streamlining processes, including:

Online Check-In: Guests can easily check in via the MSC for Me app or website, upload documents, and receive their boarding pass, expediting the biometric processing at the terminal.

Convenient Arrival: Guests can arrive by car, bus, taxi, or rideshare. The six-level garage offers over 2,400 parking spaces and allows for advance reservations. A covered drop-off area is available for other transport options.

Efficient Luggage Drop-Off: Guests who check in online can scan their boarding pass and drop off their luggage at secure points in the parking garage.

Quick Check-In and Security: Biometric check-in allows guests to validate their identity swiftly at one of the 18 face pods, with 20 security lanes ensuring fast screening.

Comfortable Waiting Areas: The terminal features spacious areas filled with natural light for guests to relax. MSC Yacht Club members enjoy exclusive access to a private lounge.

Streamlined Embarkation: Guests finalize the boarding process at 22 biometric E-gates before entering the ship, allowing for an immediate start to their vacation.

Efficient Disembarkation: An advanced baggage-handling system ensures quick disembarkation and luggage collection.

Art Installations: Guests can appreciate seven commissioned artworks, including a large digital installation displaying NOAA oceanic data on the terminal’s exterior

