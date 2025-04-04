Brightline Launches Loyalty Program with One Million-Point Giveaway

Brightline, the fast passenger-rail service connecting the key cruise-port cities of Miami (PortMiami), Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), and Orlando (Port Canaveral) on Thursday announced the launch of its first-ever loyalty program, Brightline Rewards.

Members can earn points for purchases made through the Brightline app or GoBrightline.com, and redeem them on purchases including train fares, upgrades, parking, baggage, and more. They also have early access to sales, announcements, and events, as well as member-only exclusives.

“Our guests have always been at the center of everything we do, and Brightline Rewards is the next step in recognizing their loyalty,” says Patrick Goddard, CEO of Brightline Florida, announcing that the program aims to reward guests for every trip they take and every dollar they spend. “It’s not just about earning points,” he says. “It’s about deepening the connection with our guests as we continue to grow.”

Enrollment in Brightline Rewards is free and available to all guests via their Brightline account. The new program is designed to attract first-time riders as well as to reward repeat guests, who already make up a significant portion of Brightline’s business — 66 percent and 72 percent of ridership, respectively.

To celebrate the launch, Brightline held an event at its MIamiCentral station and unveiled a One Million Point Giveaway & Sweepstakes. Enroll in Brightline Rewards by May 30 and you’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win from hundreds of prize packages, ranging from 500 to 100,000 points.

A second promotion, the Brightline Rewards Traveling Wall, will visit each Brightline station by April 14. Guests will be invited to select envelopes containing prizes such as bonus points or food and beverage discounts.

As an added incentive, the company is offering an introductory triple-point bonus for all qualifying purchases made for rides booked and taken through June 3. Riders will earn 15 points per dollar, compared to the standard five.

Friday’s launch event featured a Travel in the Sunshine State panel of industry insiders moderated by former NBC News and Today Show correspondent Kerry Sanders. The panel included representatives from major Florida tourism bureaus including Greater Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and the Palm Beaches, who discussed seasonal travel trends and offered tips for travelers.