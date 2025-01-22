Brightline Supports The Everglades

Brightline rail service is working hand in hand with the Everglades Foundation to save the Florida wetlands. The ecology-minded fast-train company is offering educational materials in all their stations, letting passengers know about the importance of preserving the Everglades — a vital source of fresh water in the Sunshine State.

“Our new partnership with Brightline will help raise awareness about this unique ecosystem,” said Everglades Foundation CEO Eric Eikenberg. “Restoring the Everglades is not just about protecting natural beauty; it’s about securing our future and ensuring a sustainable environment for generations to come.”

By Alex Darlington

