Cruise Greenland with HX

HX is launching cruises from New York to Greenland, starting June 21, 2025. The trips include flights from Newark to Nuuk and travel aboard the MS Fridtjof Nansen.

“Greenland is on the cusp of transformation,” said Laali Berthelsen, Local Product Manager for HX Expeditions and Nuuk resident. “With the opening of our new international airport and direct flights, Greenland is more accessible than ever. As interest grows, we have a responsibility to ensure tourism uplifts our communities and respects our environment.”

ABOUT HX EXPEDITIONS

Over 20 years of experience in Greenland, with a legacy of Arctic exploration since 1896.

Exclusive, locally designed itineraries crafted and managed by Greenlanders.

Voyages aboard the hybrid battery-powered MS Fridtjof Nansen prioritize emissions and waste reductions.

Partnerships and investments strengthen Greenland’s communities.

New Itineraries from Newark

Aleqatsiaq Peary, an Inuk storyteller, musician, and hunter from Qaanaaq, joins all voyages. As the great-great-great-grandson of Robert Peary, the first person to reach the North Pole, he reflects the link between Greenland’s history and its present.

June 21, 2025: Icy Giants of Disko Bay (12 days, from $13,823). Witness Disko Bay’s towering icebergs and explore Inuit settlements.

July 1 & 15, 2025: Mythical Lands of the North (16 days, from $17,756). Explore northwest Greenland and see narwhals, walruses, and polar bears.

July 29, 2025: Farthest North to Thule and Kane Basin (20 days, from $21,360). A 20-day journey venturing farther north than HX Expeditions has ever gone in Greenland.

August 16, 2025:** Northwest Passage – Through the Arctic Labyrinth (26 days, from $35,421). Cross the famed Northwest Passage, offering one of the world’s most exclusive travel experiences.

ROUNDTRIP FLIGHTS

HX Expeditions offers dedicated flight allocations on United Airlines’ direct route to Nuuk for smooth travel. All-inclusive packages cover excursions, meals, drinks, and more.

For more details, bookings, and a complete list of flight-inclusive Greenland itineraries, click here.

“Here, the stories of polar explorers intersect with the wisdom of our Inuit ancestors, offering travelers a perspective that is both historic and deeply personal,” added Berthelsen.

Will you be sailing with HX Expeditions? Let us know in the comments!