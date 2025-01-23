Windstar To Partner with Stitch Lab for International Women’s Day

Windstar Cruises is partnering with Stitch Lab, which supports Latin American fashion designers, to celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

They will host an International Women’s Cruise aboard Wind Surf from March 1 to 8, 2025, roundtrip from Philipsburg, St. Maarten. The cruise will feature Karina Rosendo, Emmy Award-winning Producer and Founder of Stitch Lab, along with three Latin American fashion creators. Stitch Lab promotes cultural heritage and innovation among independent designers.

“We are thrilled to work with Stitch Lab to highlight the immense talent and artistry of female designers as we celebrate them on International Women’s Day,” said Janet Bava, Chief Commercial Officer of Windstar Cruises. “Stitch Lab aligns seamlessly with Windstar’s mission to support the arts across various disciplines, from culinary excellence through our 10-year collaboration with the James Beard Foundation to visual arts with Fountainhead Arts, and now fashion with female-owned Stitch Lab. By integrating these creative expressions into our travel experiences, we offer our guests more than a journey — we provide inspiration.”

ABOUT THE SAILING

The sailing will feature programming with Rosendo and Alessandra Villegas, National Emmy Award winner from Esplendida TV, focusing on women’s contributions to the arts, fashion, and wellness.

The voyage, co-hosted by Windstar’s Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava and Vice President of Marketing Patricia Gonzalez, highlights Windstar’s commitment to the arts and creativity.

Windstar will participate in Stitch Lab’s Spring Pop-Up in Miami’s Design District from April 3 to 6, 2025.

The event will include a networking lunch for designers, influencers, and media and an activation showcasing Windstar’s unique offerings.

“Fashion is a powerful vessel for storytelling, and through this collaboration with Windstar Cruises, we’re weaving together the narratives of exceptional Latin American women who inspire across cultures,” said Karina Rosendo, founder of Stitch Lab. “This partnership is a celebration of heritage, artistry, and the collective power of women coming together to create something extraordinary. I’m honored to bring the vibrant spirit of Stitch Lab to this unforgettable journey aboard Wind Surf.”

Windstar Cruises is providing Stitch Lab fans an additional 5% discount on the March 1, 2025, Wind Surf sailing with the booking code FEM5, applicable to new bookings only. For more details on this exclusive sailing, click here.