TimeVallée and MSC Cruises Team Up Again Aboard MSC World America

by Julie Bouchner
TimeVallée and MSC Cruises announced the opening of their third multi-brand watch retail space at sea aboard MSC World America!

The ship will set sail from Miami on April 12, 2025, featuring a 1,895-square-foot TimeVallée store with seven watch brands: Baume & Mercier, Cartier, Chopard, Hublot, IWC Schaffhausen, Panerai, and Tag Heuer. The store will include open exhibition areas and distinctive features like a watchband-inspired marquee. Guests on MSC World America will experience luxury shopping and themed onboard activities exploring watchmaking.

Georg Schmickler, MSC Cruises Senior Vice President of Onboard Revenue, stated,“At MSC Cruises, we are committed to providing our guests with an exceptional and tailored shopping experience. TimeVallée perfectly complements this commitment by offering a curated selection of prestigious watch brands, exceptional watchmaking expertise, and a client-centric approach.”

This partnership follows previous collaborations on MSC Seascape in November 2022 and MSC Euribia in May 2024, delivering the “Swiss Touch” to American waters.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

