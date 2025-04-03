MSC Group Launches New Cruise Terminal in Barcelona Port

MSC Group’s Cruise Division has inaugurated the new MSC Barcelona Cruise Terminal with the arrival of EXPLORA II!

Key attendees at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Jose Antonio Santano Clavero, State Secretary for Transport and Sustainable Mobility; Carlos Prieto, Central Government Delegate; Jordi Valls, Fourth Deputy Mayor for Economy and Tourism; Albert Dalmau, Minister of the Presidency of Catalonia; and Jose Alberto Carbonell, President of the Port of Barcelona. Also in attendance were Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division; Gianluca Suprani, SVP of Global Port Development at MSC Cruises; and Anna Nash, Global President of Explora Journeys.

Pierfrancesco Vago said, “Barcelona has been a strategic partner for MSC Group for more than four decades and for MSC Cruises for more than 25 years, and our commitment is unwavering. The new terminal is not just an investment in modern port infrastructure but demonstrates that we are aligned with the city’s strategy for a more balanced and sustainable model of tourism, all whilst bringing positive economic benefits to the region. We look forward to this new chapter with the Port of Barcelona as our guests from MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys enjoy the benefits that this modern, innovative and sustainable cruise facility brings.”

MORE ABOUT THE TERMINAL

The new terminal, designed by the Catalonian architecture firm Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura, enhances the cruise experience by offering passengers a seamless journey that embodies onboard elegance, comfort, and service.

It features a spacious waiting lounge with ample seating, a retail area, and an exclusive VIP lounge for premium and luxury guests, all designed to elevate the pre-boarding experience while offering stunning views.

The terminal’s ceramic cladding pays homage to Barcelona’s Gaudí-inspired artistic heritage, with colors inspired by the sea.

Focused on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency, the terminal incorporates energy-saving technologies and sustainable materials, including solar panels and natural light optimization to reduce artificial lighting needs.

A rainwater collection system is also in place to supply water for toilets and landscaping, contributing to lower water consumption.

The terminal has achieved Gold LEED certification for its commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

By 2027, the terminal will provide shore-to-ship power connectivity, enabling docked ships to shut off their engines and connect to the local power grid, eliminating emissions in port.

RELATED: Explora Journeys Commemorates Launch of EXPLORA IV Troncone Section

This summer, MSC Cruises will offer five ships departing from Barcelona: MSC World Europa, MSC Seaview, MSC Seaside, MSC Magnifica, and MSC Orchestra, along with EXPLORA II, which will regularly call in Barcelona.

EXPLORA II will explore the Western Mediterranean this summer, offering immersive itineraries that start or finish in Barcelona.

Will you be sailing with Explora Journeys? Let us know in the comments!