Explora Journeys Commemorates Launch of EXPLORA IV Troncone Section

Explora Journeys, part of MSC Group, announced the launch of the troncone, the forward lower section of EXPLORA IV, the fourth luxury ship set to enter service by 2028. The ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s Palermo shipyard in Sicily.

EXPLORA IV is scheduled for delivery in 2027. Once the bow section is outfitted, it will be moved to the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente for completion.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone in the construction of EXPLORA IV. This ship represents our unwavering commitment to delivering a new standard of excellence in luxury ocean travel. Our partnership with Fincantieri, one of the finest shipbuilders in the world, is built on shared values of innovation and the relentless pursuit of quality.” said Anna Nash, Global President of Explora Journeys.

This milestone highlights the expertise of the Fincantieri team, ensuring that EXPLORA IV meets high standards of performance, innovation, and luxury. The ship will be part of Explora Journeys’ fleet, designed for immersive experiences that connect guests with the ocean.

All ships in the fleet reflect top-tier “Made in Italy” craftsmanship and advanced naval design. Four upcoming vessels—EXPLORA III through VI—will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), emphasizing the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

MSC Group’s Cruise Division is investing over €3.5 billion in the six ships built by Fincantieri, with an economic impact of over €15 billion in Italy and the creation of thousands of jobs. Each ship will require more than seven million work hours, employing around 2,500 workers for two to three years.

EXPLORA I began sailing on August 1, 2023. EXPLORA II was delivered on September 12, 2024. EXPLORA III and IV are set to enter service in 2026 and 2027, respectively, both powered by LNG. EXPLORA V and VI will join the fleet in 2027 and 2028, continuing the brand’s growth and commitment to sustainability.