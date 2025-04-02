MSC World America and LEGO® Unite to Set a New World Record

MSC Cruises has set a new record for the longest line of LEGO® ships aboard its flagship, MSC World America, during its journey from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, to Miami, Florida. This milestone precedes the ship’s naming ceremony at the MSC Miami Cruise Terminal on April 9, with its inaugural Caribbean season starting on April 12.

Steve Leatham, MSC Cruises VP Entertainment, said: “MSC Cruises’ entertainment team is committed to expanding onboard experiences and taking them to the next level. We partner with the world’s top entertainment brands to create something truly magical. It’s fantastic to see the collaboration between GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ and LEGO® on MSC World America come to life in this way.”

More About the Event

Over 1,000 crew members, led by Captain Dino Sagani, constructed a 291-foot display of LEGO® ships along Deck 6’s World Galleria. Each ship took approximately five minutes to build, totaling around 116 hours of effort. Remarkably, the entire assembly of the LEGO® ships was completed in under two hours, with a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ adjudicator overseeing the process to ensure compliance with guidelines. This achievement highlights MSC Cruises’ entertainment partnership with LEGO® and GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™, requiring significant teamwork among the crew.

In the past year, MSC Cruises announced plans to implement a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ entertainment program fleetwide. Since the program’s introduction in 2023, guests have had opportunities to break official records, such as the fastest to pull 328 feet of rope and the quickest to complete 20 chair rotations in under 21 seconds. To date, the program has enabled MSC Cruises’ guests and crew to set 40 records, with plans to expand this initiative to 16 ships by May and to the entire fleet by the end of the year.

This new record will be added to the 13,000 longest line records in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ database and featured in the 2026 edition of the Guinness World Records book. As recognition for their participation, each crew member involved in the attempt received a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ certificate and a LEGO® ship as a keepsake.

MSC Cruises’ Family-Friendly Offerings

MSC Cruises, a family-owned company, is known for its family-friendly offerings and longstanding partnership with LEGO®. The cruise line features a variety of LEGO® programs across its fleet. Matteo Mancini, Family Entertainment Development Director at MSC Cruises, added, “On MSC World America, we will offer three weekly, multigenerational and unmissable entertainment experiences with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ and will have the first LEGO® Parade and LEGO® Game Show in the cruise industry. Our teams have come together to create a fun, immersive, and unforgettable family entertainment program, ensuring that there is something for guests of all ages to enjoy.”

In partnership with the LEGO® Group, MSC World America will introduce several exciting features, including the first LEGO® themed parade at sea, a LEGO® Family Game Show, and a LEGO® Family Zone builder area for guests of all ages.