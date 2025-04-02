Cruise NewsFeatured

Explora Journeys Launches Complimentary Suite Upgrade Offer

by Julie Bouchner
Explora Journeys has launched its “Upgrade Your Ocean” offer, featuring a one-category suite upgrade and savings of up to 25% across select destinations, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Greenland, New England, and the Caribbean.

This offer is combinable with the Explora Early Booking Benefit, Journey Together, Journey Together Gatherings, Extended Journeys, Back-to-Back, Journeys for Solo Travelers, Additional Guest and Younger Traveler fares (3rd and 4th guests), the Explora Referral Program, Welcome Back Benefit, Consortia Amenities, Event Offer, and onboard Future Journeys savings.*

Guests aboard EXPLORA I, II, and III will enjoy elegant oceanfront suites, penthouses, and residences, all offering stunning views and refined European design. Each suite serves as a serene retreat while exploring captivating destinations, complemented by curated culinary experiences and wellness programs.

Travelers who book with Explora Journeys between April 2 and June 3, 2025, will receive a suite category upgrade and up to 25% savings with a reduced deposit of 15%. Updated fares will reflect the upgrade for selected suite categories.

*This offer is not applicable to select journeys, including but not limited to FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO itineraries and packages.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

