Majestic Princess Emerges with New Enhancements

After a two-week drydock in Palermo, Italy, Majestic Princess has embarked on its journey with new venues and updated spaces for the 2025 Mediterranean season.

Guests will enjoy enhanced features, including elevated dining and social areas. Highlights include O’Malley’s Irish Pub, Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, Alfredo’s Slice, Salty Dog Café, Ocean Terrace Sushi Bar, Bellini’s, and revamped shopping options.

“Majestic Princess has undergone a remarkable transformation that will introduce beloved venues and experiences from across our fleet as it sails,” said Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises’ Vice President of Hotel Operations and Guest Experience. “We can’t wait to welcome guests aboard for the upcoming Mediterranean season as we celebrate our 40th anniversary of cruising in this stunning, sought-after region.

Major Space Changes and Renaming on Majestic Princess:

Deck 5

O’Malley’s Irish Pub: Enjoy classic Irish comfort food, from burgers to fish and chips, along with a wide beverage selection, including curated beers and whiskey flights. Live music creates a lively atmosphere (formerly Vines Wine Bar).

Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria: This signature Italian trattoria features family recipes, handmade pastas, robust sauces, and slow-braised meats, offering a taste of Tuscany (formerly Harmony Restaurant).

Good Spirits At Sea: Inspired by the TV series, this bar offers interactive drink experiences with expert mixologists showcasing handcrafted cocktails (replaces Piazza Bar).

The Shops of Princess: EFFY: Showcasing the craftsmanship of this New York-based jewelry brand known for its high-quality gemstones (formerly Calypso Cove).

Confectionary: A Victorian-style shop filled with colorful sweets, inviting guests to choose from a wide selection of treats (formerly Calypso Cove).

Deck 6

Bellini’s Cocktail Bar: An Italian-inspired bar where guests can enjoy refreshing bellinis, crafted cocktails, and a curated wine selection (replaces Good Spirits At Sea and Princess Photo Gallery).

Captains Arcade: Features classic and interactive video games (formerly Churchill’s Video Arcade).

Deck 7

Ocean Terrace Sushi Bar: Overlooking the Piazza, sushi lovers can savor handcrafted rolls, nigiri, and sashimi (formerly Ocean Terrace Bar).

The Shops of Princess: EFFY: An expanded EFFY jewelry selection with bespoke consultations and seminars; an EFFY Lounge will showcase select luxury items (formerly Cartier).

Princess Photo Gallery: Provides prints and photo downloads (formerly the Library).

Deck 16

Alfredo’s Slice: A poolside pizza spot serving authentic Neapolitan pizza made to order (replaces Chopsticks Noodle & Dim Sum Bar).

The Salty Dog Grill: Offers quick bites like gourmet burgers, hot dogs, street tacos, and loaded fries (formerly Lobster Bar & Grill).

About Majestic Princess

Majestic Princess accommodates 3,560 guests and offers the award-winning Princess MedallionClass experience, known for exceptional service. Guests can enhance their experience with inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier, providing savings on amenities such as Wi-Fi, beverages, desserts, and fitness classes.

After its Mediterranean season (April – July), Majestic Princess will sail to Canada and New England (August – September) before heading to the Caribbean (October – December) to conclude the year.

For more information about Majestic Princess and future sailings, click here.