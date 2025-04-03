Oceania Cruises Unveils 2026-2027 Tropics & Exotics Collection

Oceania Cruises announces its 2026-2027 Tropics and Exotics Collection, featuring over 120 curated itineraries for exploration.

“With travel more sought after than ever, our intrepid guests continue to showcase an unyielding passion for immersive and truly global experiences,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “As a destination-focused brand, we are delighted to offer the opportunity to explore lesser-visited corners of the world, made possible by the innovative itineraries sailed by our small ships that grant access to hidden gems in these exotic and tropical regions.”

Highlights of the 2026-2027 Tropics and Exotics Collection

This collection offers a range of cruises to vibrant cities, coastal spots, and desert locations, with itineraries from one week to 244 days, including Oceania Vista‘s Around the World trip.

Travelers can visit hidden ports in Africa and India, sites in the Arabian Peninsula, and South Pacific islands.

Nearly 30 Grand Voyages are available for extensive journeys across various regions and continents, including Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, South America, and Oceania.

Caribbean, Panama Canal & Mexico – Over two dozen voyages aboard Oceania Marina, Oceania Vista, and Oceania Allura provide options to popular destinations and specialty islands like St. Kitts, Bonaire, and Guadeloupe, where guests can relax on beaches, hike in rainforests, snorkel, and more.

South America – Oceania Insignia begins her 2027 Farewell Tour, exploring the contrasts of South America, from lively cities to beautiful coastal gems and natural wonders. Experience the culture of Rio de Janeiro, wine tasting in Montevideo, a trip along the Amazon River, and the stunning scenery of Patagonia.

Asia & Africa – Explore Asia and Africa aboard Oceania Riviera, Oceania Nautica, Oceania Sirena, and Oceania Vista on nearly 30 sailings from nine to 24 days. Visit bustling Hong Kong, Singapore, Boracay Island, desert cities in the UAE, and lesser-known ports in Western Africa.

South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand – Sail on Oceania Riviera and Oceania Vista to discover South Pacific islands, Maori culture in New Zealand, and wildlife, wineries, and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Grand Voyages & 2027 Around the World Cruise – Choose from nearly 30 Grand Voyages for in-depth exploration of specific regions, ranging from 17 to 68 days. Oceania Vista will host the 2027 Around the World cruise, a 180-day journey from Miami to London. Additional options include a 244-day voyage from Miami to New York and a 127-day trip from Miami to Doha, all departing on January 6, 2027. Travelers can also select shorter, regionally focused cruise segments.

Are you excited about Oceania’s new itineraries? Preview them on the Oceania Cruises website, with bookings available starting April 9, 2025!