Explora Journeys, the luxury brand of MSC Cruises, officially launched its Mediterranean Journeys Collection yesterday as Explora II departed from Barcelona en route to Morocco and the Canary Islands. Explora I is scheduled to cruise Eastern Mediterranean ports. The ships will call on iconic destinations as well lesser-explored ports, such as Skiathos, Greece; Portofino, Italy; Saint-Tropez, France; and Mahón, Spain.

The inaugural Mediterranean Journeys Collection also marked the first sailing from the new MSC Barcelona Cruise Terminal, inaugurated on April 3, 2025. Designed by renowned Catalonian firm Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura, the space was intended to complement Explora Journeys’ elegance and focus on the beauty of the ocean, with expansive glass facades maximizing natural light and an an open, airy ambience.

Explora Journeys offers extended stays, overnights, and flexible combinations of 7-, 14-, and 21-night cruises with world-class dining, holistic wellness, and spacious oceanfront suites.

Highlights of the 2025 Mediterranean Journeys Collection include:

Eastern Mediterranean Journeys aboard Explora I:

A Journey to Cypress-studded Hills and Cobal Harbours – Piraeus (Athens) to Fusina (Venice) – (June 7-14, 2025) A 7-night sailing through Greece and Croatia, featuring Corfu’s beaches and Rovinj’s Old-World charm.

(June 7-14, 2025) A 7-night sailing through Greece and Croatia, featuring Corfu’s beaches and Rovinj’s Old-World charm. An Extended Journey of Magical Greek Gifts and Turkish Treasures – Piraeus (Athens) to Piraeus (Athens) – (June 21–July 5, 2025) A 14-night voyage through the Aegean, with stops in Mykonos and Istanbul.

Western Mediterranean Journeys aboard Explora II:

A Journey of Golden Ibiza Days and Warm Riviera Nights – Barcelona to Civitavecchia (Rome) – (June 2-9, 2025) A 7-night escape visiting Ibiza and Portofino.

– (June 2-9, 2025) A 7-night escape visiting Ibiza and Portofino. A Journey of Picturesque Piazzas and Soulful Souks – Civitavecchia (Rome) to Barcelona – (June 9-16, 2025) A 7-night journey featuring Trapani, Sicily, and La Goulette, Tunis.

For more information, visit explorajourneys.com or consult your travel advisor.