Cruise NewsFeatured

Explora Journeys launches Med season

Explora II sails from Barcelona; Explora I cruises the Eastern Med.

by Grant Balfour
by Grant Balfour

Explora Journeys, the luxury brand of MSC Cruises, officially launched its Mediterranean Journeys Collection  yesterday as Explora II departed from Barcelona en route to Morocco and the Canary Islands. Explora I is scheduled to cruise Eastern Mediterranean ports. The ships will call on iconic destinations as well lesser-explored ports, such as Skiathos, Greece; Portofino, Italy; Saint-Tropez, France; and Mahón, Spain.

The inaugural Mediterranean Journeys Collection also marked the first sailing from the new MSC Barcelona Cruise Terminal, inaugurated on April 3, 2025. Designed by renowned Catalonian firm Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura, the space was intended to complement Explora Journeys’ elegance and focus on the beauty of the ocean, with expansive glass facades maximizing natural light and an an open, airy ambience.

Explora Journeys offers extended stays, overnights, and flexible combinations of 7-, 14-, and 21-night cruises with world-class dining, holistic wellness, and spacious oceanfront suites.

Highlights of the 2025 Mediterranean Journeys Collection include:

Eastern Mediterranean Journeys aboard Explora I:
  • A Journey to Cypress-studded Hills and Cobal Harbours – Piraeus (Athens) to Fusina (Venice) – (June 7-14, 2025) A 7-night sailing through Greece and Croatia, featuring Corfu’s beaches and Rovinj’s Old-World charm.
  • An Extended Journey of Magical Greek Gifts and Turkish Treasures – Piraeus (Athens) to Piraeus (Athens) – (June 21–July 5, 2025) A 14-night voyage through the Aegean, with stops in Mykonos and Istanbul.
Western Mediterranean Journeys aboard Explora II:
  • A Journey of Golden Ibiza Days and Warm Riviera Nights – Barcelona to Civitavecchia (Rome) – (June 2-9, 2025) A 7-night escape visiting Ibiza and Portofino.
  • A Journey of Picturesque Piazzas and Soulful Souks – Civitavecchia (Rome) to Barcelona – (June 9-16, 2025) A 7-night journey featuring Trapani, Sicily, and La Goulette, Tunis.

For more information, visit explorajourneys.com or consult your travel advisor. 

Reporter, mystic, musician, and beekeeper, Grant Balfour has published work in outlets as diverse as Kung Fu Magazine, Biscayne Times, the Australian poetry journal Cordite, and the Weekly World News. His second-favorite beaches include Richard’s Bay, South Africa; Sanur, Bali; Los Mochis, Mexico; the northern bank of the Elbe in Hamburg; and the one five minutes from his home in Florida. His favorite beach is the one between his ears.

You may also like

MSC Group Launches New Cruise Terminal in Barcelona...

TimeVallée and MSC Cruises Team Up Again Aboard...

Oceania Cruises Unveils 2026-2027 Tropics & Exotics Collection

Explora Journeys Commemorates Launch of EXPLORA IV Troncone...

MSC World America and LEGO® Unite to Set...

Explora Journeys Launches Complimentary Suite Upgrade Offer

Majestic Princess Emerges with New Enhancements

Remembering Antarctica: My Unforgettable Atlas Ocean Voyages Adventure

Tropic Air Rescue: Elevating Emergency Medical Services in...

Windstar Cruises Announces 2nd Solar Eclipse Cruise

Porthole Cruise and Travel is your one-stop shop for all things cruise-related. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser, a seasoned traveler, or an industry professional, our mission is to inspire and inform by bringing you the best in cruising and travel.

More About Us

Sign up for our newsletter

Facebook Linkedin Instagram Youtube X-twitter

©2025 Porthole Cruise and Travel – All Rights Reserved.

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.