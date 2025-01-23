Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom to Headline MSC Cruises Big Game Commercial

MSC Cruises announced that Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom will star in the brand’s inaugural Big Game commercial. The 60-second ad will highlight MSC’s unique blend of European style and American comfort and feature its upcoming flagship, MSC World America.

Barrymore and Bloom are part of the family-owned company’s first national advertising campaign, supporting its expansion in North America. Viewers will see the renowned actors enjoying a vacation aboard MSC World America.

“I am so proud to work with MSC Cruises, which is a company that makes it possible for people and families to get to see the world,” shared Drew Barrymore, actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show. “They take care of all the planning and make it beautiful and joyful! They are also helping to create incredible memories to last a lifetime. I’m so excited to partner with MSC Cruises on this most meaningful endeavor!”

MORE ABOUT THE TEASER

In the teaser, Barrymore and Bloom take over the piano in the MSC Yacht Club’s Top Sail Lounge, where Bloom critiques Barrymore as she sings “Holiday.” Click here to view the teaser.

The ad, produced by award-winning creative agency Highdive, showcases what differentiates MSC Cruises from other cruise lines.

This campaign marks an exciting year for MSC Cruises in the U.S. MSC World America will launch from Port Miami on April 9, 2025, and become the brand’s largest ship serving the North American market.

The ship will offer seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, including stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, a private Bahamian island with miles of white-sand beaches and new activities debuting this year.

“The dynamic between Drew and Orlando in our Big Game commercial reflects the essence of MSC World America, which merges European design and authentic experiences with American cruise expectations for an unmatched vacation,” said Suzanne Salas, EVP of Marketing, eCommerce & Sales at MSC Cruises USA. “We want to highlight the unique features of our new ship through Drew and Orlando’s perspective.”

Key features of MSC World America include:

Seven districts catering to various traveler preferences

19 dining venues, including the only Eataly restaurant at sea

18 bars and lounges featuring new venues like All Stars Sports Bar and The Loft comedy club

The Harbour, a family-oriented outdoor venue with a swing ride, ropes course, water park, playground, relaxation areas, and grab-and-go dining

The outdoor World Promenade, with shopping, dining, a long dry slide, and ocean views

The 3-level World Galleria, full of bars, shops, and restaurants

The largest MSC Yacht Club in the Caribbean, offering luxury accommodations, butler service, and exclusive facilities

“This is my first Big Game commercial, and I’m flattered to partner with such a prestigious brand,” said Orlando Bloom, actor. “MSC World America is full of European style and is perfectly designed for immersive and enriching experiences at sea. I’m excited to share this elegant new ship on America’s biggest stage and I’m sure MSC World America will wow holidaymakers of all types—Americans and Europeans alike.”

MSC World America will depart from the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal on April 9. Later in the year, the line will begin offering cruises from Galveston, Texas, followed by Alaskan cruises in the summer of 2026.