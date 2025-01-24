Style Islands

Drew Dean

This homegrown soul singer has become a West Indies sensation, a “Diamond in the Ruff” whose latest, reggae-and-R&B-infused album, Vibrations, has drifted up the charts worldwide.

Nevis Island Living

Fabric artist Deborah Tyrell founded this gallery “in the house with the calypso pink shutters” as a way to turn scraps into cultural heritage. Colorful textile “paintings” and paper prints of woven works depict typical island scenes with balance and beauty.

Sassy V. Collectibles

Clutches, purses, wristlets, handbags — glammed up with sparkling fringe or subtly hand-stitched from exotic leather, they’ve all got something stylish to say.

Kiwie Dan Couture

This Basseterre boutique showcases finery with a splash of pizazz. Jewelry and cologne stand beside evening gowns and African-inspired short-sleeved men’s suits by internationally renowned creator Yakima Daniel.

Caribelle Batik

Since 1976, this design house has made an ancient Indonesian art uniquely Caribbean, producing eye-catching patterns on wraps, cushions, and other functional fashion in a factory-shop at Romney Manor, a destination in its own right.

