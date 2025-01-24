Windstar Cruises Introduces Windstar the Horse

Windstar Cruises has introduced Windstar the horse in collaboration with Grand Prix rider Kelli Cruciotti Vanderveen and Serenity Farm Show Stables in Wellington, Florida. This collaboration makes Windstar Cruises the first cruise line to work with an international show-jumping athlete and horse, highlighting its commitment to providing extraordinary experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome this extraordinary horse to our Windstar family,” said Windstar’s President Christopher Prelog. “Our unique collaboration aims to bring awareness to the travel community about what it takes to train a champion show jumping horse. We are fortunate to be aligned with such skilled professionals to provide Windstar with the meticulous training needed to enter the field. We look forward to witnessing Windstar’s success over the years to come through Serenity Farm Show Stables’ dedicated efforts.”

Windstar Cruises welcomed Windstar the horse into its family with a christening on December 25. The cruise line collaborates with industry experts to create a long-term training plan for developing a champion show-jumping horse.

Kelli Cruciotti Vanderveen, currently ranked among the top 300 riders in the world, is an emerging star in equestrian show jumping. As one of the youngest competitors to win prestigious awards in American show jumping, she serves as the resident Grand Prix rider at Serenity Farm Show Stables in Loxahatchee Groves, Florida.

“This is truly an incredible opportunity on multiple fronts,” says Kelli Cruciotti Vanderveen. “Windstar Cruises is such a unique company with a fantastic focus on luxury and fun. When they approached us with the concept to blend 180º From Ordinary with the prestige and competition of the show jumping industry I knew this was going to be a game changer. I look forward to an incredible future with Windstar Cruises and the horse Windstar!”

MORE ABOUT WINDSTAR THE HORSE

Windstar was acquired as a young horse to be developed alongside Kelli Cruciotti Vanderveen and Serenity Farm Show Stables, with a focus on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. In 2025, Windstar is scheduled to compete in several equestrian events, including the Winter Equestrian Festival, World Equestrian Center, Tryon International, Hampton Classic, and Pennsylvania National Horse Show.

To follow Windstar’s journey, including his debut at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, check out his new Instagram handle HERE.