Rosalba Giugni chosen as Explora II Godmother

Luxury lifestyle cruise line Explora Journeys, part of the MSC Group, has once again demonstrated its commitment to sustainability by selecting noted environmentalist Rosalba Giugni as godmother of its new ship, Explora II.

Giugni is president of the Marevivo Foundation, a conservation organization whose objective is to preserve marine environments worldwide.

She was honored with the godmother designation at the ship’s official naming ceremony in Sestri Ponente near Genoa, Italy, on September 15, 2024.

“This role holds special significance for me,” Giugni said. “Our future is tied to the health of the sea. Its well-being depends on the choices we make.”

By Alex Darlington

