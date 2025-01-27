MSC Cruises Confirms Deployment from Port Canaveral Through 2028

MSC Cruises has announced plans to offer more cruises from Port Canaveral!

The line’s fourth World Class ship will set sail year-round from the port starting in Winter 2027-28, featuring 7-night Caribbean itineraries. This unnamed ship will join MSC World America, the second World Class ship in North America, which launched in 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

MSC Grandiosa will offer seven-night Caribbean cruises year-round from Winter 2026 to 2027, building on its previous deployment at the port.

MSC Seashore will continue to offer 3- and 4-night cruises to The Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve year-round.

MSC World America will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami for U.S. guests in April.

Lynn Torrent, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA, said: “Our commitment to Port Canaveral is stronger than ever, thanks to the incredible support from our partners there and the growing demand from our guests who love the port’s convenient location. Having ships dedicated to offering both short and 7-night cruises year-round will ensure we have the right options available no matter when someone wants to sail. We’re especially excited to bring a World Class ship to Port Canaveral, continuing our long-standing pledge to deploy our most modern and innovative ships in the Caribbean market.”

Key features of MSC World America include:

19 dining venues, including Eataly at Sea.

18 bars and lounges, including All Stars Sports Bar and The Loft comedy club.

The Harbour outdoor area for families with rides, a water park, and relaxation spaces.

The 3-level World Galleria with shopping, dining, and bars.

The MSC Yacht Club providing luxury and exclusivity.

Seven districts catering to various traveler preferences.

“We are excited to have MSC Cruises expand their presence at Port Canaveral with the arrival of MSC Grandiosa and the deployment of their fourth World Class ship to homeport with us,” said Capt. John Murray, CEO, Port Canaveral. “The addition of these exceptional ships to our homeported fleet will add even more sailing options from Central Florida and reaffirm the cruise industry’s confidence in our ability to consistently deliver a world-class guest experience.”

